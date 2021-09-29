After a successful 4-4 record during the Fall regular season schedule, the Fury 10U squad went 4-0 this past weekend in Shakopee to take home the Tier 4 Fall State championship. They defeated Big Lake 15-0 in the championship game, and outscored their four opponents 46-16 during the tournament. Pictured in the front row is Makena Gunderson. Pictured in the middle from from left to right are Drew Anderson, Divina Williams, Arianna Boevers, Odella Simon and Elsa Drier. Pictured in the back from from left to right are Addison Schultz, Maguire Wasilowski, Baylee Gunderson, Shea Hanson and Aly Dupont. Not pictured: Coaches Shane Gunderson and Jared Simon.