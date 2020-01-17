It was another tough night for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team, which dropped to 3-10 after a 63-27 home loss at the hands of the Belle Plaine Tigers.
The two teams are trending in the opposite direction, with Belle Plaine (13-1) having now streaked to 13 consecutive wins following a narrow, season-opening 54-53 loss at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial way back on Nov. 23.
The Cardinals were the Tigers’ latest victims, with Belle Plaine storming to a 45-15 lead by halftime and then coasting through the second half to an easy win.
A trio of Tigers reached double digits in points, including Lauren Johnson with 16, Lizzy Schmidt with 15 and Sarah Lenz with 13.
Kate Trump provided the most offense for BA with eight points, followed by Mercedes Huerta and Lindsay Hanson with five apiece. Hanson also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the contest.
Rounding out the scoring were Grace Ashely with four points, Reagan Kangas with three and Malia Hunt with two.