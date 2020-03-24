FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum talks to quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski during an NFL walkthrough practice session at Syon House in Syon Park, south west London. Keenum's NFL journey is reuniting him with a coach who brought out the best in the quarterback. Keenum officially signed his three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with the Cleveland Browns, who are bringing him in to help Baker Mayfield and give new coach Kevin Stefanski a security blanket in case things don't go as planned. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)