The Rebels claimed a hit-filled back-and-forth battle Saturday at Bell Field in Faribault, where both teams slapped 13 hits apiece.
The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the first, once in the bottom of the second, once in the bottom of the fifth and three times in the bottom of the sixth, while United South Central notched three runs in the top of the second, two in the top of the fourth, three in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and three more times in the seventh.
Michael Crone slapped three singled for Bethlehem Academy, while Zach Donkers and Aiden Tobin both finished with a pair of hits.
On the mound, JJ Malecha handled the first 4 1/3 innings, Bo Dienst the next 1 2/3 and Henry Schoolmeesters the final frame.
Bethlehem Academy played at Blooming Prairie on Monday afternoon, and then hosts the Awesome Blossoms on Tuesday afternoon.