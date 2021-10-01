Another strong night of distribution from Reagan Kangas not only led to another sweep for the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team Thursday, but also the setter's 1000th career assist.
Thursday, Kangas' 31 assists lifted the Cardinals to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Randolph.
"Her hard work, determination and leadership are seen by her teammates, coaches and fans on and off the court," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. "She is very deserving of this milestone and we are so proud of her."
With the help of Kangas' distribution, Jaden Lang led the Cardinals with 11 kills, Ellie Cohen smashed nine kills and Lindsay Hanson provided eight kills.
At the service line, Anna Cohen racked up four aces, while Kangas and Ellie Cohen each provided a pair of assists.
Defensively, Mia Potter picked up 26 digs and Ellie Cohen helped out with 19 digs. At the net, Hanson soared for three solo blocks, two block assists and an ace block.
"We started out strong this evening and kept it going all night long," Bothun said. "We did a great job with our serve receive which allowed us to run our offense very effectively. We have also been focusing a lot on our blocking and saw great results from that this evening. Our communication and energy was on target all night, which contributed to our success as well."
Bethlehem Academy returns home Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Triton.