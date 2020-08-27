With the graduation of 10 seniors comes plenty of open spots in the lineup.
That’s the case this fall for the Faribault girls tennis team, which was initially scheduled to start its season Tuesday at home against Austin, but the match was delayed until Friday due to Tuesday’s excessive heat. Now, the Falcons will start their season Thursday afternoon at home against Rochester Century.
“Expectations (for the season) are always for everyone to give a full effort, keep a positive attitude and display good sportsmanship,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Goal is for everyone to improve and have fun as a team and as individuals playing tennis.”
Leading Faribault into the season will be senior Kylie Petricka, who spent parts of the last two seasons playing at the No. 1 singles position. With the graduation attrition, Petricka will likely play the bulk of the team’s matches in the No. 1 slot this fall.
Other players with significant varsity singles experience include senior Bailey Peterson and freshman Hailey Reuvers.
In the week and a half of practice leading up to Thursday’s season-opener, those three, plus the rest of the Falcons, battled and competed as Anderson tried his best to sort out the framework of a consistent lineup for this season.
“First week is always a bit crazy,” Anderson said. “Great to see all the returning and new players. Played a lot of challenge matches to help determine our team lineup.
First match: Aug. 27 vs. Rochester Century.
Major departures
Zahara Ali
Rachel Bostwick
Serena David
Abby Goodwin
Raisa Hashi
Kate Jasinski
Erica Johnsrud
Julissa Paramo
Bisharo Shurki
Chau Truong
Key returners
Sarah McColley
Bailey Peterson
Kylie Petricka
Stacie Petricka
Hailey Reuvers
Rylie Starkson
Varsity newcomers
Nell Gibbs
Lindsay Rauenhorst
Ashley Rost