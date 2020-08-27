Kylie Petricka

Kylie Petricka has experience playing in the No. 1 singles position in each of the last two seasons. As a senior this fall, Petricka is slated to play primarily in the top singles spot. (Daily News File Photo)

With the graduation of 10 seniors comes plenty of open spots in the lineup.

That’s the case this fall for the Faribault girls tennis team, which was initially scheduled to start its season Tuesday at home against Austin, but the match was delayed until Friday due to Tuesday’s excessive heat. Now, the Falcons will start their season Thursday afternoon at home against Rochester Century.

“Expectations (for the season) are always for everyone to give a full effort, keep a positive attitude and display good sportsmanship,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Goal is for everyone to improve and have fun as a team and as individuals playing tennis.”

Leading Faribault into the season will be senior Kylie Petricka, who spent parts of the last two seasons playing at the No. 1 singles position. With the graduation attrition, Petricka will likely play the bulk of the team’s matches in the No. 1 slot this fall.

Other players with significant varsity singles experience include senior Bailey Peterson and freshman Hailey Reuvers.

In the week and a half of practice leading up to Thursday’s season-opener, those three, plus the rest of the Falcons, battled and competed as Anderson tried his best to sort out the framework of a consistent lineup for this season.

“First week is always a bit crazy,” Anderson said. “Great to see all the returning and new players. Played a lot of challenge matches to help determine our team lineup.

First match: Aug. 27 vs. Rochester Century.

Major departures

Zahara Ali

Rachel Bostwick

Serena David

Abby Goodwin

Raisa Hashi

Kate Jasinski

Erica Johnsrud

Julissa Paramo

Bisharo Shurki

Chau Truong

Key returners

Sarah McColley

Bailey Peterson

Kylie Petricka

Stacie Petricka

Hailey Reuvers

Rylie Starkson

Varsity newcomers

Nell Gibbs

Lindsay Rauenhorst

Ashley Rost

