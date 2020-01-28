The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team hosted Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday, and although the Cardinals kept it close, the Bulldogs were able to pull out a 71-61 victory.
JWP held a 38-33 advantage at the half and kept BA at bay down the stretch, but the Cards also hampered their own efforts by committing 21 turnovers.
“We have to be able to grind down the stretch,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “Overall, it was nice to see spread scoring again, but we just need to finish on our opportunities. We had some selfish play at times but then some great passes. I would like to work towards more great passes and less quick shots.”
JJ Malecha led the Cards with 15 points, followed by Kade Robb and Justin Simones with 14 each. Bo Dienst finished with nine, Jack Jandro returned to the lineup and scored six and Charlie King chipped in three.
Jandro also had a team-high five assists, followed by Dienst with four. Simones grabbed six rebounds, Jandro and Robb pulled in five and Malecha finished with four.