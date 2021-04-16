The Minnesota State High School League released the new section assignments for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on Friday morning, and local schools find themselves in a variety of new surroundings.
The Faribault football team moves out of Section 1AAAA and into Section 2AAAA, where Hutchinson and Marshall were set to meet in last fall's championship before the season was shut down.
The boys hockey landscape received a shock, with heavy-hitters Mankato West, Mankato East and Dodge County all moving out of Section 1A, but Northfield venturing back down from Class AA for next season.
In volleyball, typical stalwarts Northfield, Lakeville North and Lakeville South are moving up into the newly-formed Section 1AAAA, while typical Class AA power Stewartville is moving up into Section 1AAA alongside Faribault.
Other notable changes for the Falcons include the boys and girls soccer teams moving from Section 2A to Section 1AA, with both sports expanding from two classes to three classes.
There was plenty of change among Bethlehem Academy, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown as well.
The Knights now compete almost solely in Class A, with the exception of cross country (co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa) and soccer (co-op with Triton). The Buccaneers, meanwhile, saw most of their activities move into Class AA, with the exception of cross country and softball.
Listed below are the full sections for each of the area schools.
FARIBAULT HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball (1AAA, four classes)
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Northfield
Red Wing
Stewartville
Winona
Boys basketball (1AAA, four classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Winona
Girls basketball (1AAA, four classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Winona
Boys cross country (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Cannon Falls
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Waseca
Winona
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo
Girls cross country (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Cannon Falls
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Waseca
Winona
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo
Dance (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Fairmont
Faribault
Henry Sibley
Kasson-Mantorville
New Prague
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Simley
South St. Paul
Stewartville
TCU/LeSueur-Henderson
Winona
Football (2AAAA, six classes)
Faribault
Hutchinson
Jordan
Marshall
St. Peter
Willmar
Boys golf (1AAA, three classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
Girls golf (1AAA, three classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
Gymnastics (2A, two classes)
Blue Earth Area
Faribault
Mankato West
Martin County Area
New Ulm
St. James
St. Peter
Waseca
Boys hockey (1A, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
La Crescent-Hokah
New Prague
Northfield
Red Wing
Rochester Lourdes
Waseca
Winona
Girls hockey (1A, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Rochester Lourdes
Waseca
Winona
Boys soccer (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Waseca
Winona
Girls soccer (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Waseca
Winona
Softball (1AAA, three classes)
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Winona
Boys swimming and diving (1A, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Mankato East
Mankato West
Red Wing
Simley
Winona
Girls swimming and diving (1A, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Mankato East
Mankato West
New Prague
Red Wing
St. Peter
Tri-City United/LeSueur-Henderson
Winona
Boys tennis (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
Girls tennis (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Owatonna
Red Wing
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Stewartville
Tri-City United/Cleveland
Waseca
Winona
Boys track and field (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Cannon Falls
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Tri-City United
Waseca
Winona
Girls track and field (1AA, two classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Cannon Falls
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Tri-City United
Waseca
Winona
Volleyball (1AAA, four classes)
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Faribault
Kasson-Mantorville
Red Wing
Stewartville
Winona
Wrestling (1AAA, three classes)
Austin
Faribault
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY, KENYON-WANAMINGO and W-E-M
Baseball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger
Goodhue
Hayfield
Houston
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Shouthland
Spring Grove
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellog
Baseball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth Area
Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial
Le Sueur-Henderson
Medford
Minensota Valley Lutheran
NRHEG
New Ulm
Sibley East
Tri-City United
Waseca
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Maple River
Boys basketball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Goodhue
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
Wabasha-Kellogg
Boys basketball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth Area
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial
Le Sueur-Henderson
Medford
NRHEG
Norwood-Young America
Sibley East
Tri-City United
Waseca
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Maple River
Girls basketball (1A)
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellogg
Girls basketball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth Area
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial
LeSueur-Henderson
Medford
NRHEG
Norwood-Young-America
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
St. Clair
Tri-City United
Waseca
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Maple River
Football (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Hayfield
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Wabasha-Kellogg
Football (2AA)
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth Area
LeSueur-Henderson
Medford
NRHEG
St. Clair/Loyola
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Maple River
Boys golf (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander
Southland
Wabasha-Kellogg
Girls golf (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander
Southland
Wabasha-Kellogg
Softball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Goodhue
Hayfield
Houston
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellogg
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Boys track and field (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia/Spring Grove
Chatfield
Winona Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Hayfield
Kenyon-Wanamingo
La Crescent-Hokah
Lake City
L/FC/MC
Lewiston-Altura
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Pine Island
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Boys track and field (2A)
Blue Earth Area
GFW
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
Jackson County Central
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
LC/WM/Nicollet
Lester Prairie
LeSueur-Henderson
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland
Martin County West
Mayer Lutheran
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey
New Century Academy
NRHEG
Norwood-Young-America
Sibley East
River Valley
St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran
St. James Area
M/T/GHEC/ML
United South Central
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Windom Area
Maple River
Girls track and field (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia/Spring Grove
Chatfield
Winona Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Hayfield
Hope Lutheran
Kenyon-Wanamingo
La Crescent-Hokah
Lake City
L/FC/MC
Lewiston-Altura
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Pine Island
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Girls track and field (2A)
Blue Earth Area
GFW
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
Jackson County Central
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
LC/WM/Nicollet
Lester Prairie
LeSueur-Henderson
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland
Martin County West
Mayer Lutheran
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey
New Century Academy
NRHEG
Norwood-Young-America
Sibley East
River Valley
St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran
St. James Area
M/T/GHEC/ML
United South Central
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Windom Area
Maple River
Volleyball (1A)
Alden-Conger
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
Wabasha-Kellogg
Volleyball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth Area
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Holy Family
Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial
Le Sueur-Henderson
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
NRHEG
Norwood-Young America
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
St. Clair
Tri-City United
Waseca
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Maple River
Wrestling (1A)
Caledonia/Houston
Chatfield
Dover-Eyota
GMLOS
Kenyon-Wanamingo
L/FC/MC
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg
Wrestling (2A)
Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial
Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther
Maple River
Medford
NRHEG
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola
United South Central
WEM/JWP