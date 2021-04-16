aj worrall

Faribault junior AJ Worrall hauls in one of his six receptions during a 30-28 victory against Northfield at Bruce Smith Field. Next season, the Falcons are moving out of Section 1AAAA and into Section 2AAAA. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

The Minnesota State High School League released the new section assignments for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on Friday morning, and local schools find themselves in a variety of new surroundings.

The Faribault football team moves out of Section 1AAAA and into Section 2AAAA, where Hutchinson and Marshall were set to meet in last fall's championship before the season was shut down.

The boys hockey landscape received a shock, with heavy-hitters Mankato West, Mankato East and Dodge County all moving out of Section 1A, but Northfield venturing back down from Class AA for next season.

In volleyball, typical stalwarts Northfield, Lakeville North and Lakeville South are moving up into the newly-formed Section 1AAAA, while typical Class AA power Stewartville is moving up into Section 1AAA alongside Faribault.

Other notable changes for the Falcons include the boys and girls soccer teams moving from Section 2A to Section 1AA, with both sports expanding from two classes to three classes.

There was plenty of change among Bethlehem Academy, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown as well.

The Knights now compete almost solely in Class A, with the exception of cross country (co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa) and soccer (co-op with Triton). The Buccaneers, meanwhile, saw most of their activities move into Class AA, with the exception of cross country and softball.

Listed below are the full sections for each of the area schools.

FARIBAULT HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball (1AAA, four classes)

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Northfield

Red Wing

Stewartville

Winona

Boys basketball (1AAA, four classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Winona

Girls basketball (1AAA, four classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Winona

Boys cross country (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Cannon Falls

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Waseca

Winona

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo

Girls cross country (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Cannon Falls

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Waseca

Winona

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo

Dance (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Fairmont

Faribault

Henry Sibley

Kasson-Mantorville

New Prague

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Simley

South St. Paul

Stewartville

TCU/LeSueur-Henderson

Winona

Football (2AAAA, six classes)

Faribault

Hutchinson

Jordan

Marshall

St. Peter

Willmar

Boys golf (1AAA, three classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Owatonna

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

Girls golf (1AAA, three classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Owatonna

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

Gymnastics (2A, two classes)

Blue Earth Area

Faribault

Mankato West

Martin County Area

New Ulm

St. James

St. Peter

Waseca

Boys hockey (1A, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

La Crescent-Hokah

New Prague

Northfield

Red Wing

Rochester Lourdes

Waseca

Winona

Girls hockey (1A, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Rochester Lourdes

Waseca

Winona

Boys soccer (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Waseca

Winona

Girls soccer (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Waseca

Winona

Softball (1AAA, three classes)

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Winona

Boys swimming and diving (1A, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Mankato East

Mankato West

Red Wing

Simley

Winona

Girls swimming and diving (1A, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Mankato East

Mankato West

New Prague

Red Wing

St. Peter

Tri-City United/LeSueur-Henderson

Winona

Boys tennis (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Owatonna

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

Girls tennis (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Owatonna

Red Wing

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Stewartville

Tri-City United/Cleveland

Waseca

Winona

Boys track and field (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Cannon Falls

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Tri-City United

Waseca

Winona

Girls track and field (1AA, two classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Cannon Falls

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Tri-City United

Waseca

Winona

Volleyball (1AAA, four classes)

Albert Lea

Austin

Byron

Faribault

Kasson-Mantorville

Red Wing

Stewartville

Winona

Wrestling (1AAA, three classes)

Austin

Faribault

Northfield

Owatonna

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

BETHLEHEM ACADEMY, KENYON-WANAMINGO and W-E-M

Baseball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger

Goodhue

Hayfield

Houston

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Shouthland

Spring Grove

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellog

Baseball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth Area

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial

Le Sueur-Henderson

Medford

Minensota Valley Lutheran

NRHEG

New Ulm

Sibley East

Tri-City United

Waseca

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Maple River

Boys basketball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Goodhue

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

Wabasha-Kellogg

Boys basketball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth Area

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial

Le Sueur-Henderson

Medford

NRHEG

Norwood-Young America

Sibley East

Tri-City United

Waseca

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Maple River

Girls basketball (1A)

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellogg

Girls basketball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth Area

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial

LeSueur-Henderson

Medford

NRHEG

Norwood-Young-America

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

St. Clair

Tri-City United

Waseca

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Maple River

Football (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Hayfield

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Wabasha-Kellogg

Football (2AA)

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth Area

LeSueur-Henderson

Medford

NRHEG

St. Clair/Loyola

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Maple River

Boys golf (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander

Southland

Wabasha-Kellogg

Girls golf (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander

Southland

Wabasha-Kellogg

Softball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Goodhue

Hayfield

Houston

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellogg

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Boys track and field (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia/Spring Grove

Chatfield

Winona Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Hayfield

Kenyon-Wanamingo

La Crescent-Hokah

Lake City

L/FC/MC

Lewiston-Altura

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Pine Island

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Boys track and field (2A)

Blue Earth Area

GFW

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Jackson County Central

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

LC/WM/Nicollet

Lester Prairie

LeSueur-Henderson

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland

Martin County West

Mayer Lutheran

Minnesota Valley Lutheran

Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey

New Century Academy

NRHEG

Norwood-Young-America

Sibley East

River Valley

St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran

St. James Area

M/T/GHEC/ML

United South Central

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Windom Area

Maple River

Girls track and field (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia/Spring Grove

Chatfield

Winona Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Hayfield

Hope Lutheran

Kenyon-Wanamingo

La Crescent-Hokah

Lake City

L/FC/MC

Lewiston-Altura

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Pine Island

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Girls track and field (2A)

Blue Earth Area

GFW

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Jackson County Central

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

LC/WM/Nicollet

Lester Prairie

LeSueur-Henderson

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland

Martin County West

Mayer Lutheran

Minnesota Valley Lutheran

Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey

New Century Academy

NRHEG

Norwood-Young-America

Sibley East

River Valley

St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran

St. James Area

M/T/GHEC/ML

United South Central

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Windom Area

Maple River

Volleyball (1A)

Alden-Conger

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

Wabasha-Kellogg

Volleyball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth Area

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Holy Family

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial

Le Sueur-Henderson

Minnesota Valley Lutheran

NRHEG

Norwood-Young America

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

St. Clair

Tri-City United

Waseca

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Maple River

Wrestling (1A)

Caledonia/Houston

Chatfield

Dover-Eyota

GMLOS

Kenyon-Wanamingo

L/FC/MC

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

Wrestling (2A)

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial

Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther

Maple River

Medford

NRHEG

St. Clair/Mankato Loyola

United South Central

WEM/JWP

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

