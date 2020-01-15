The Faribault Falcons’ girls basketball team hosted the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday evening in a key Big 9 rivalry game. The Falcons held a slim lead throughout much of the first half before falling behind 28-24 at the intermission. When the second half began the Falcons closed back in, eventually tying it up at 39-39 with just 7:45 left to play.
With five minutes left the Falcons were still within one point, but a couple of costly turnovers doomed them down the stretch, allowing the Raiders to escape town with a 55-49 victory.
Faribault coach Patrick Garcia focused mostly on the positives after the game and gave credit to his players for playing hard all the way to the very end.
“The girls have been working hard each and every day in practice, and they worked really hard tonight as well,” Garcia said. “Their effort was tremendous, and you can see with each and every game that we’re getting better. The girls are realizing that when they give 100% effort, then the game starts to slow down a lot. They’re starting to see the court a lot better and see the other team’s defense, and we’ve been playing better defense and at a high-intensity, too.”
In the closing minutes the Falcons (0-14 overall, 0-12 Big 9) were unable to control each of their possessions the way they wanted to, allowing Northfield to stretch its lead to two possessions. The Raiders (4-10, 4-7 Big 9) took that little bit of cushion and held onto it.
“When it gets down to the last five minutes or even just the last two minutes, it always comes down to possessions,” continued Garcia. “You always want every offensive possession to end in a shot, but when you start turning the ball over it makes things really difficult because that just gives them an extra opportunity, and we had just a couple of those situations again at the end of this one. So instead of being down two points we found ourselves down by four or five points, and those are big momentum shifts, but I know our team will continue to grow from this just like we’ve been doing all season.”
The Falcons’ 6-point loss was the closest they’d come to winning a game since their 3-point loss to Winona on Jan. 2. The Raiders, meanwhile, won their second game in a row after stunning Class 3A’s No. 5 team, the Austin Packers, by a score 67-56 on Friday, in Austin no less.
“Northfield is a really good team,” added Garcia. “They’re a lot better than their record, and they proved that when they took down Austin last week. I think they came in here with a lot of confidence, but I thought our team matched up with them pretty well. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
Evy Vettrus paced the Falcons with 17 points, followed by Otaifo Esenabhalu with 12 points and Maryn Hart with eight.