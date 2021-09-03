The Faribault girls tennis team was swept Wednesday afternoon in Waseca, but pushed the Bluejays to the brink on a couple of courts.
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Stacie Petricka dropped a close 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 decision.
"Both players were pretty evenly matched," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Stacie did a great job today covering the court and hustled well to stay in many points. Stacie was also hitting solid ground strokes today and was working to control points and move her opponent on the court."
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil also provided three sets of entertainment in their 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 defeat.
"Hailey and Grace had a strong start," Anderson said. "Both were serving well and had good net play while covering the court and moving their opponents. They controlled this first set winning 6-2. The second set was much closer and Waseca was able to get a lead which Hailey and Grace combated by utilizing well hit deep shots along with well-placed lobs."
Anderson also highlighted the performances from Nell Gibbs at No. 3 singles, where Gibbs pushed her opponent in a 6-4, 6-4 defeat.
"Both players were hitting the ball well," Anderson said. "Nell had good footwork and was covering the court well. Waseca also was covering her court and was also implementing slice shots which were causing Nell some difficulties. Nell adjusted and was able to handle the slice shots better, but had lost the first set 4-6 and was deep into the second set."
Additionally, the No. 3 doubles team of Whitney Huberty and Allison Norton responded from a lopsided first set to challenge the Bluejays in the second set of a 6-2, 6-4 loss.
"Allison did well to attack the net while Whitney was hitting some nice lobs and helped to cover the court to keep them in many points," Anderson said.
Faribault next plays Tuesday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall.