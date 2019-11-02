NORTHFIELD — No matter what, Faribault senior Mitchell Hanson can say he was faster than the rest of the pack during Saturday's Class AA state cross country meet at St. Olaf College.
Determined to go out strong during the mass start, Hanson noticed he was among elite company early on, so while he ended up finishing 92nd out of 176 entrants with a time of 16 minutes, 52.2 seconds, Hanson was speedier than everyone around the first turn.
"I took off and I was running and looked around and there was only one kid that was in front of me," Hanson said. "So I decided to just sprint a little bit faster just to say I was in front."
In addition to Hanson, Faribault senior Madelyn Skjeveland closed her cross country career 76th-place finish out of 176 runners in the girls race thanks to a time of 19:26.3.
"I'm proud just that I came and finished," Skjeveland said. "It's an honor just to make it here."
For Skjeveland, it was her fourth appearance at state after she qualified as a seventh-grader, eighth-grader and as a freshman.
While the weather might have been colder than previous state experiences, which she said made it difficult to fully warm up, she was happy with how she finished even after starting faster than she might have planned.
She ran her first mile in 5:49.3 and was in 32nd place before fading some during the second mile of the 5-kilometer race.
"I was just trying to stick with the people I know," Skjeveland said. "I was trying to stick with Carsyn Brady from Owatonna and she went out fast and actually ended up behind me as well."
That still didn't match the blistering start from Hanson, who said he came in anticipating a quick first mile of the race. Other than that, though, he said he had no idea what to expect in his first state appearance.
That included the Faribault cheering contingent, which he estimates was 30 or 40 deep for both his and Skjeveland's race.
Even if the hilly course zapped some of his overall speed, Hanson said the experience was more or less exactly how he hoped to close his high school cross country career.
"I think I performed well," Hanson said. "I had fun doing it and it's the state meet, last meet of the year. I just went out there and gave my best for today and that's what it was. It was fun."