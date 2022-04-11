After a start to the season spent sheltered inside from the extended winter weather, the Faribault boys tennis team took the courts for their first matches Saturday afternoon at Faribault High School against Northfield and Rochester Century.
With five players making their high school tennis debuts, the Falcons dropped both matches 7-0. Last year, Northfield finished fourth in the Big 9 Conference and Rochester Century claimed second.
"This was quite a welcome to the Big 9 Conference for our new players who did their best given the level of competition they faced," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said.
Overall, Anderson said he witnessed glimpses of Faribault's potential, but that the team wasn't consistent enough against players with the quality of Rochester Century and Northfield.
"I saw some great potential from our new players who needed to step up and play varsity," Anderson said. "Most had a solid foundation allowing them to be part of many points. I was especially pleased to see a lot of good serving from our new players.
"I am optimistic that Saturdays matches benefitted both our returning and new players to be better prepared for this week’s matches."
One highlight according to Anderson was the play of Carsen Kramer at No. 2 singles, particularly in the match against Northfield.
While Blake Simon ended up claiming a 7-5, 6-2 victory, Kramer jumped out to an early lead in the first set.
"Carsen came out with solid strokes and good serving allowing him to gain a quick lead in the first set," Anderson said. "Carsen was also moving well on the court to keep himself in the match. Slowly Blake started to adjust his game and become a bit more aggressive especially later in long rally points allowing him to come back and win the first set. While Carsen continued to play well, Blake was moving the ball around the court a bit better and continued with a more aggressive play allowing him to control and win the second set."
Northfield 7, Faribault 0
Singles
No. 1: Anthony Amys-Roe (N) def. Brandon Petricka 6-2 , 6-1.
No. 2: Blake Simon, (N) def. Carsen Kramer 7-5 , 6-2.
No. 3: Joe Grant (N) def. Harrison Gibbs 6-2 , 6-2.
No. 4: Owen Wheeler (N) def. Carson Reuvers 6-0 , 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Tate Sand and Parker Sneary (N) def. Long Duong and Mitch Gibbs 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2: Felix Hanifl and Errol Lenzen (N) def. Miles Leopold and Hernandez Perez 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 3: Jackson Hessian and Owen Vander Martin (N) def. Colin Haefs and Izaak Pinon 6-0 , 6-0.
Rochester Century 7, Faribault 0
Singles
No. 1: Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Brandon Petricka 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 2: Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Carsen Kramer 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 3: Cameron Nelson (C) def. Harrison Gibbs 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 4: Vinay Deep Beeram (C) def. Carson Reuvers 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Henry Kruse and Dean Wang (C) def. Long Duong and Mitch Gibbs 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2: Cory Li and Soren Krych (C) def. Miles Leopold and Colin Haefs 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 3: Owen McMaster (C) Timothy Schroeder def. Adam Diaz-Coons and Ben Diaz-Coons 6-0 , 6-0.