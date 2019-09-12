3-and-out with the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders
- Mayer Lutheran is 2-0 with dominating wins 46-14 vs. Bethlehem Academy and 42-0 vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton leading into Friday's 7 p.m. matchup in Waterville. The Crusaders moved up three spots to No. 6 in the Class A state rankings.
- Mayer Lutheran is a perennial power coming off a 6-4 season. The Crusaders won four in a row in the middle of the season, won a Section 4A playoff game and had two losses to eventual state tournament teams.
- ML has 12 seniors on the roster and returns its top rusher, receiver and tackler. It graduated 10 from 2018 and will rely on a big sophomore class to contribute. Cody Bonk, Zander Flucas and Austin Crown are the Crusaders’ captains.
When the Buccaneers have the ball
WEM wants to keep improving its pass game, and will do so by adding to its "Minnesota" offense featuring a short pistol formation.
Third-year starting quarterback Grant McBroom was sharp in week 1 against Lewiston-Altura going 21-for-34 for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Albeit in a win, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons limited the passing attack to 9-for-17 for 180 yards.
The Bucs got their run game on track last week after a disappointing week 1 performance. Bruising back Brant Melchert's 182 yards on 22 totes led 286 team rush yards. Such proficiency could come in handy if WEM's home grass field is soggy from the week's rain.
Mayer Lutheran star senior Zander Flucas is a star at running back and outside linebacker and is headed to play at the University of South Dakota on defense. He leads a Crusader defense that has not allowed a touchdown with starters in the game and only 14 total points.
The Crusaders have had to defend the pass a lot as opponents have had to play catch-up early and often. J-W-P completed 2 of 9 passes for 14 yards and BA 3 of 13 for 46.
Cole Studeman had 1.5 sacks against BA.
When the Crusaders have the ball
Expect a heavy dosage of Flucas (6-3, 225), especially as the Crusaders continue to work in new quarterback Ty Hoese replacing three-year starter Baden Noennig.
Flucas had 14 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns vs. BA. WEM coach Mike Richards said keeping him from gaining the edge will be critical.
The Bucs, which are allowing 19.5 points per game, will also have to be watchful for misdirection plays and can't overpursue on fakes to Flucas.
Just because Hoese is new doesn't mean he can't sling it. He was 8-for-10 passing for 151 yards against BA. His top targets in that one were Teigen Martin (3-83, TD) and Austin Crown (2-48).
Key to the game
Stopping Flucas and finding success through the air were already discussed as important factors. Also crucial will be making the Crusaders sweat a bit. They stormed out to a 39-0 halftime lead vs. BA and 28-0 at the half against JWP and were in control from wire to wire. The Bucs have also led by multiple scores at their halftimes.
Coach says
"Looking on film for defense, No. 9 (Flucas), is going to be their key and we’re going to have shut him down. We’ll have to get someone on him, he’s a linebacker and the focal point of their defense. He’s a big part of their team." - WEM coach Mike Richards