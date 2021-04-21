The Buccaneers picked up their second run-rule victory to start the season, this time surging past the Tigers in five innings Tuesday in Waterville.

Junior Gloria Cortez started in the circle and allowed only one unearned run, two hits and a walk while striking out four. Senior Brielle Bartelt racked up three hits, Lindsay Condon added a pair of hits, and all of Emma Woratschka, Rylee Pelant and Cortez finished with one hit apiece. Pelant's hit was a two-run home run in her only plate appearance.

WEM next travels to play at Bethlehem Academy on Thursday afternoon at Alexander Park in Faribault.

