The southern Minnesota senior softball league wrapped up another season recently with the Faribault Golden Eagles claiming two decisive victories over archrival Northfield. The Golden Eagles Talons team bombed the Northfield Knickers 26-13 while the Golden Eagles Wings team trounced the Northfield Ne’er-do-wells 20-12. Both towns have two senior teams in the league, one competitive and one recreational, as do Owatonna and Cannon Falls.
The Golden Eagles Wings remained undefeated for the season, and forever. That is, the Wings have never lost a league game since their creation three years ago. Wings pitcher, Steve Bauer, sounded a little like famous movie car racer Ricky Bobby as he remarked about the streak saying, “I pitch to win. I’m an imposing force on the mound and I dare batters to hit it at me.” It should be transparently noted that Steve pitches from behind a portable screen.
Speaking of field equipment, special thanks to the Faribault Parks and Rec guys for always having the fields in tip-top shape and adding the special safety lines for senior play. Although the Golden Eagles declined the grounds crew suggestion to put lawn chairs in the outfield, players appreciated the shade umbrellas along the base paths.
Golden Eagles Wings coaches and gurus, Steve Clapp and George Budd, are unparalleled strategists, cleverly positioning Wings players at key positions — like first and second base — to ensure optimal performance and rule compliance. Team Philosopher and Mindfulness Coach, Mary Richie, had this to say about the three-year winning streak, “If you win every game you play, you are undefeated.” All the Wings players are highly focused, supportive and motivated. But most of all, they all have that essential dual ingredient — camaraderie and Advil.
The Golden Eagles Talons, the highly competitive Faribault senior softball team, makes a mockery out of the concept of ‘senior’. Folks in their 60’s and 70’s aren’t normally thought of as long ball hitters and fleet-of-foot base runners. But the Talons blatantly disregard that stereotype and appear as if they are reliving earlier days of vim and vigor. Talons Coach, Barry Shaffer, brings stalks of corn to every game and places them at the dugout exit so that each player eerily appears out of the shucks to take the field while the score from Field of Dreams is hummed by the fans. This is particularly unnerving to the opponents, but everyone enjoys the sweet corn snack after the game.
Talons power-slugger Greg Starkson noted, “This game is simple. See the ball. Hit the ball.” And Greg does — over the fence. Veteran player and multi-sport athlete Ralph Meehan is as active and tough as he was in his school days, walking miles from Faribault through driving rain and snowstorms to go to school. Ralph was the principal in Cannon Falls at the time and is prone to the dramatic. One final real quote from the great Babe Ruth (not currently on the Golden Eagles roster) to end the Faribault Golden Eagles Talons and Wings COVID-free 2021 season, “You can’t beat the person that never gives up.” So, keep active, senior players. See you next season on the field.