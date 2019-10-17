Bethlehem Academy got a little taste of one of the best passing teams in the state Wednesday, as Randolph quarterback Nick Drinken completed 24-for-38 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rockets to a 34-26 victory at Bruce Smith Field.
A back-and-forth game, the Cardinals offense showed up to play as well, totaling 306 yards of offense to keep the score close throughout. Unfortunately for BA, when playing a team like Randolph - who racked up 501 total offensive yards - that’s typically not enough.
“They have a really good passing attack. That’s what hurt us,” BA head coach Jim Beckman said. “They didn’t hurt us with the run all night, they hurt us with the passing. We struggled in the first half to slow them down. I think we figured it out a bit more in the second half. They have a really good quarterback and good receivers and they ran good routes.”
The Cardinals scored first on a 9-yard touchdown run by Josh Oathoudt to take a 6-0 lead with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter. A few minutes later, Drinken connected with Dane Ehleringer for a 37-yard pass to tie the game 6-6. Then, with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter, the Rockets took a 14-6 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Drinken to Isaac Stoesz and subsequent two-point conversion from the same duo.
After taking a 14-6 lead into halftime, the Cardinals trimmed the deficit to two on a 32-yard run from Oathoudt with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter. Two Drinken touchdown passes later, the Rockets scored 14 unanswered and led 28-12.
BA wouldn’t go away, though. With 10:44 left in the fourth quarter, Jack Jandro pushed through the line for a 1-yard run making it 28-20 and the defense held tough defensively. After falling offensively on a few drives, Drinken and Stoesz connected for the second time of the night for a 43-yard touchdown. That would turn out to be enough, with Brady Strodtman’s nine-yard touchdown run with 2:38 remaining being too little, too late.
“It was a good game. It was a fun game,” said Beckman. “Once again, we had the same problem we’ve had all year. We made some errors at some critical junctures in the game that cost us some scoring.”
With the loss, the Cardinals finished 2-6 overall and 1-4 in district play. Given the tough district they play in, however, they are well-seasoned to make some noise in the playoffs.
“We’re one of the teams that had one of the tougher schedules in Class 1A. We played a No. 6 team, No. 9, No. 12, No. 18 and No. 2.,” Beckman said. “Nothing prepares you like a regular season like that going into the playoffs. We’ve figured out what our warts are and what we need to fix. That’s the plus side. The bad side is that we were 2-6 in the regular season and the guys are feeling a little down about that, but the plus side is that the real season starts Tuesday.”
BA quarterback Jack Jandro completed 7-of-17 pass attempts for 72 yards (one rushing TD). Josh Oathoudt put a stamp on an impressive regular season with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Brady Strodtman hauled in 47 yards on two catches, in addition to one rushing touchdown.
“I can’t argue about the level of effort,” Beckman said. “It’s just the mental errors that I’ve been trying to fix all year. Hopefully, we don’t have those in the second half of the season as we go into the section playoffs.”
The Cardinals will try to eliminate those mental errors starting next week. Seedings and kickoff times are still to be determined.
Randolph 34, Bethlehem Academy 26
R - 0 14 14 6
B - 6 0 6 14
BA offense - Passing: Jack Jandro 7-17, 72 yards; Josh Oathoudt 1-1, 18 yards … Rushing: Oathoudt 29-189, 2 TD; Brady Strodtman 4-23, 1 TD; Lucas Linneman 1-3; Jack Jandro 5-1, 1 TD … Receiving: Strodtman 2-47; Charlie King 2-20; Spencer Eli 2-18; Oathoudt 2-5
BA defense - Tackles: Strodtman 7, Aiden Tobin 6.5, Riley Kangas 4.5, Ben Cohen 3.5, Oathoudt 3, Eliot Smith 3, Jandro 2.5, Linneman 2, Jack Ernste 1, Leighton Weasler 0.5, Andrew Donahue 0.5 … Tackles for loss: Kangas 1, Cohen 1, Jandro 1, Linneman 1 … Interceptions: Jandro 1
BA special teams - Punting: Eli 4-162 … Punt returns: Tobin 1-9 … Kickoff returns: Strodtman 3-36, Bo Dienst 1-8, Jason Shuda 2-0
Randolph offense - Passing: Nick Drinken 24-38, 463 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT … Rushing: Kaven Blonigen 7-16; Nick Drinken 11-13; Mack Swanson 3-9 … Receiving: Isaac Stoesz 8-199, 2 TD; Dominick Ohmann 6-118; Dane Ehleringer 5-80, 2 TD; AJ Weidner 2-30; Matt Weber 1-14; Nathan Weckop 1-12; Blonigen 1-10
Randolph special teams - Punting: Blonigen 3-100 … Kickoff returns: Ohmann 2-23, Stoesz 1-13, Drinken 1-10