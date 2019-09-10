Tri-City United has had enough of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on the volleyball court.
Three days after the WEM Buccaneers (10-1) swept the TCU Titans (6-8) in two sets Saturday at WEM's home tournament, the Bucs took their show on the road to down the Titans in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-15.
"Overall I was happy with our performance tonight," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Our offense continued with their high hitting percentage. They are making smart shots. Our serve receive was better tonight. Delaney Donahue passed at a 2.75 out of 3."
Seven Bucs combined for 39 kills at a .409 hitting percentage.
Class A No. 5 WEM piled up eight blocks and made life difficult for a TCU team that split its six matches at the WEM tournament. Seven were by Trista Hering.
Toryn Richards led with nine kills and 19 digs. Ellie Ready led with 36 assists and three aces.
WEM (1-0 Gopher) goes for its 11th win in a row 7:15 p.m. Thursday when Gopher Conference play resumes at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-3, 0-1 Gopher). The Panthers are coming off a five-set win Monday vs. Fairmont. Their losses were to Nicollet, Alden-Conger and Hayfield.
WEM 3, Tri-City United 0
W — 25 25 25
T — 8 5 15
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 9; Delaney Donahue 8; Trista Hering 7; Alex Heuss, Lindsay Condon 5; Kylie Pittmann 4; Ella Michael 1 … Assists: Ellie Ready 36; Donahue 1 … Aces: Ready 3; Pittmann, Condon 2; Donahue, Richards 1 … Blocks: Hering 7; Ready, Pittmann, Donahue, Richards 1 … Digs: Richards 19; Donahue 12; Pittmann 6; Condon 5; Allison Rients 4; Hering, Ready, Heuss 3; Autumn Taylor 2