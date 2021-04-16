In baseball, the pitcher almost always initiates the play. When he starts his motion and hurls the ball toward home plate, the rest of the pieces on the field start to spring into action.
That's unless there's a disruption in the power dynamic like Jake Wetzel and the Faribault baseball team caused Thursday night at Bell Field in Faribault.
Locked in a tie game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Wetzel darted away from his spot on third base and toward the plate to cause Austin pitcher Ian Bundy to flinch enough to warrant a balk call to send Wetzel home as the winning run for free in a 3-2 eight-inning victory.
"I had no clue what was going on," senior Teddy Calmer said of his viewpoint from the dugout.
"That was actually coach (Shane) Gunderson, he called that one and was right on it," Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. "It was a new pitcher coming in in that spot after their (first) guy was tough. He kind of panicked in a tough spot and it worked out in our favor."
The gutsy call secured Faribault's first win of the season against an Austin team that finished third in Class AAA back in 2019, and one that was using its top pitcher, Teyghan Hovland, for the first seven innings.
"It feels good to beat anyone," Calmer said. "I haven't played a game with that much passion in a long time."
Even against a tough pitcher in Hovland, who will pitch next spring at St. Cloud State, the Falcons (1-1) racked up nine hits before adding three more in the eighth against Bundy. All that less than a week after the Falcons were no-hit in a season-opening 5-0 loss against Class AAA No. 6 Mankato East.
"I think a lot of it's confidence," senior Jordan Nawrocki said. "We just told ourselves that we are a good team and we can hit. We went up with different approaches, we talked a lot about having better at-bats and we just had a lot more confidence this game."
That confidence extended out of the batters box, as Nawrocki and Calmer tag-teamed the first 3 2/3 innings on the mound in both of theirs first competitive pitching outing in three years.
The final ledger against both included only a pair of unearned runs for the Packers (1-2) and Calmer escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second.
"They were stepping in because we needed them to and Teddy came in with the bases loaded and got out of it there," Lechtenberg said. "Just some huge guys stepping up."
Guys stepping up was a common theme for Thursday and the early parts of this season. Faribault is still missing a handful of players due to COVID-19 protocols, and surged past Austin with the help of those replacements.
Jack Knutson's bunt single to lead off the bottom of the third sparked a two-run rally that featured an RBI fielders choice from Nawrocki and an RBI single from Calmer, who finished 4-for-4 at the plate.
"It feels good," Calmer said. "For a couple of us seniors, this is our first time playing varsity."
Lechtenberg also credited a couple solid at-bats from sophomore Braeden Mensing and a pair of hits from Cade McCusker as part of Thursday's well-rounded effort.
"It's huge when new guys can step in with all the unknowns," Nawrocki said. "Everyone's being ready and anyone being ready to step in in that spot is huge."
Then, of course, there was junior Hunter Nelson's sterling outing out of the bullpen, in which the left-hander fired 4 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
The evening wasn't perfect, as Nelson walked seven batters, but the combination of his six strikeouts and a solid defensive effort meant that none of those free passes scored.
"We just kept telling ourself to keep going and that we were going to be the ones to win this game," Nawrocki said. "Just staying up all inning, no one getting down on themselves and staying positive the whole game."
NEXT UP
Faribault next travels to Albert Lea for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader. The Tigers (0-2) lost 3-1 against Austin and Hovland in the first game of the season, and then suffered an 8-0 defeat against Red Wing on Saturday, April 10.
"That (win) builds confidence going into Saturday knowing they beat Albert Lea 3-1 with that guy pitching, so hopefully we can come out with the same energy and come out Saturday and take it to Albert Lea," Lechtenberg said.
Due to the full week off, Albert Lea has its full compliment of pitchers available entering Saturday. That's not the case for Faribault, which needs to navigate the doubleheader with John Palmer and Hunter Edwards as its only two pitchers available with varsity experience.
Otherwise, it'll have to be some new faces stepping up once again.