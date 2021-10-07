Game: Winona (3-2) at Faribault (3-2), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons lost a 42-21 shootout at Kasson-Mantorville, while the Winhawks flew past Albert Lea 60-21.
Last year: Faribault claimed a 38-6 victory at home.
1. So far this season, both the Falcons and the Winhawks have had no problem beating the teams they were supposed to beat. Against Byron, Red Wing and Albert Lea, the two programs are a combined 6-0 to account for all of the pair's wins. Against fellow heavy hitters, however, both have struggled to replicate that level of success. For Winona, that's resulted in a 42-16 defeat against Class 4A No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville and a 20-7 loss against Mankato East.
For Faribault, the setbacks have been tougher to swallow depending on the point of view. On one hand, the combined 10 points the Falcons lost by against Kasson-Mantorville and Class 4A No. 4 Stewartville superficially shows they belong in that upper tier of the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict. On the other hand, that shows how close Faribault was to entering the final three games of the regular season with a chance to win a subdistrict title. Either way, Friday night offers another opportunity for the Falcons to strengthen their place in the subdistrict pecking order against a Winona team that enters on equal footing.
2. Stop me if you've heard this before. Faribault is tasked this week with slowing down what can be a dynamic offense capable of gashing opponents on the ground with an athletic quarterback and speedy running back. Yes, one week after facing off against the KoMets and their devastating run game led by quarterback Matt Donovan, the Winhawks visit Faribault with their own dual-threat quarterback. While Donovan did rack up 224 rushing yards on 17 attempts last week, there's solace in the fact the Winhawks — and perhaps no one else in Class 4A — possesses that dangerous of a running quarterback.
While Winona quarterback Jacob Heftman might not be as dangerous as Donovan was, he and the Winhawks have still shown an ability to move the ball in multiple ways this year. Heftman has rushed 54 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns while also completing 44 of 72 passes for 589 yards and five touchdowns. He's complemented by running back Dominic Davis, whose 73 rushes for 462 yards this season equate to a 6.3 average per carry. Mason Langowski, meanwhile, has been the primary threat when Heftman throws the ball with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
3. It's hard to quibble with anything Faribault did last week at Kasson-Mantorville. The Falcons put up almost double the points what any other team has this season, and racked up yardage in a variety of ways. Senior quarterback Hunter Nelson completed 20 of 28 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns, while senior running back Matthias Lenway rushed 22 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, Jordan Klecker operated as a reliable option for Nelson with seven receptions for 106 yards.
Ultimately, the only problem was that the production was not sustainable. After entering the fourth quarter with a 41-28 lead, the Falcons didn't score again in the game's final 12 minutes. That was the deciding factor in Faribault's only other loss this season at Stewartville, where the Falcons led 26-21 at halftime before not scoring in the second half en route to a 35-26 defeat. The key for Faribault against Winona will not only be jumping out to its traditional early leads, but to continue to add on in the game's later stages.
4. Elsewhere in the Big Southeast Blue Subdistrict on Friday night, the subdistrict championship will likely be decided. Fresh off last week's dramatic win against Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) travels to take on undefeated Stewartville (5-0) in what might be its final major test of the season before playing Red Wing (1-4) and Owatonna (3-2) in the final two weeks of the season. Stewartville, meanwhile, still has a date with Winona next week and a regular-season-finale against Rochester John Marshall (1-4).
With the subdistrict out of reach, the focus for Faribault now turns to strengthening its resume for the Section 2-4A playoffs. The Falcons were dealt the unenviable hand of being the new kid on the block in one of the toughest sections in Class 4A with No. 3 Hutchinson and No. 9 Willmar. On paper, and according to the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net, Faribault is the third-best team in the six-team section and in line for a first-round home game. The section won't be seeded with QRF, however, and instead by a coaches vote.
That means Faribault coach Ned Louis might be stuck lobbying to a room of coaches he's not as familiar with why the Falcons (3-2, No. 21 in QRF) deserve that No. 3 seed despite no wins against opponents from the section ahead of St. Peter (3-2, No. 22 in QRF), Marshall (3-2, No. 25 in QRF) and Jordan (2-3, No. 34 in QRF). The best argument for Louis might end up being Faribault's ability to finish the year on a three-game win streak, which will have to start Friday against Winona.