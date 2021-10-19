Blooming Prairie (5-17) mounted a third-set charge Tuesday night at home, but the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team was able to do enough to hold on for the 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 sweep.
Mikaya Schuster directed a well-rounded with 29 assists to allow Riley Sammon to finish with a team-high eight kills, and Alex Heuss, Alayna Atheron and Claire Bohlen to all notch seven kills.
The Buccaneers (13-11) were at their most lethal, though, from the service line with an eye-popping 19 aces.
Josie Volkmann racked up seven aces, while Schuster and Grace Baker tallied four aces, Jordan Green placed a pair of aces, and both of Bohlen and Rylee Pelant finished with an ace apiece.
Defensively, Baker provided a team-high 22 digs, with Jordan Green picking up 13 digs and Bohlen finishing with 10 digs. At the net, Heuss soared for two solo blocks, and Sammon and Grace Peterson each finished with one solo block.
WEM returns to action Thursday night at home against United South Central.