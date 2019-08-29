The Faribault girls cross country team is setting its sights on contending for a Big 9 Conference championship.
The Falcons were on the cusp in 2018, finishing in third place thanks to individual champion Madelyn Skjeveland.
The senior Skjeveland and 2018 state entrant junior Ruby Gernandt are two of six returning starters. Skjeveland clocked a 19:15.4 at Big 9 to win by over five seconds while Gernandt was fifth at 19:39.3.
Junior Gabrielle Yetzer hopes to inch closer to the 20-minute mark after clocking 20:20.5 to take 37th at sections. Gernandt was fifth at sections to make her second state appearance. Skjeveland missed out on a return trip due to illness during the section meet.
Up-and-comers to watch are the Foxhovens of Felicity and Mariana. Sophomore Felicity ran a 20:27.4 to place 42nd at sections and eighth-grader Mariana had the team's fifth and final qualifying score, taking 63rd at 20:47.5. She was the second fastest in her grade at the Big 9 meet.
Skjeveland joins Philomena Foxhoven, Naomi Pientka and Emily Wilder as seniors on the team.
Departures to graduation are Taylor Prieve and MacKenzie Klett.
Head coach Willie Clapp has liked what he's seen out of the team's leaders. Chemistry is strong with the team after a summer weekend together as well as a preseason 24-hour run-a-thon.
The boys and girls team regularly met for running club over the summer to keep sharp.
If the Falcons send a runner, or runners, to state, they will have been used to the host course at St. Olaf College. Faribault begins its season at the St. Olaf High School Showcase.
Aside from adding the St. Olaf meet, the Falcons' schedule is similar to 2018 with familiar stops primarily at Big 9 cities and courses.
Century is the defending Big 9 champion but will replace two of its top three runners. Austin, which beat Faribault by two points for second place, loses two seniors toward the bottom of the lineup. Fourth-place Owatonna has everyone back and runs on home course for Big 9 and sections.
In the section, Farmington is the defending champion far and away and is ranked nationally.