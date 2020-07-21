Waterville’s Tommy Gannon and Morristown’s Matt Saemrow locked up in a pitcher’s duel Sunday with Gannon and the Indians coming out with a 4-2 victory in Waterville.
Gannon twirled nine stellar innings and allowed just two runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out eight. His only blemish came when he gave up a solo home run to Landon Harmon in the top of the second inning.
That was the only lead the Morries held in the game as Waterville’s offense went to work in the third and fourth innings.
Tommy Gannon walked with one-out in the bottom of the third and later scored on an error to tie the game. Sam Stier reached on an error and moved to third on two additional errors before scoring on Luke Sellner’s single to make it 2-1.
In the fourth Dalton Grose hit a lead-off single and Josh Cook got hit by a pitch before Gannon singled with two outs to score both runs and make it 4-1.
Tate Harmon hit a lead-off triple in the seventh for Morristown and later scored on a ground out to make it 4-2. The Morries had a chance late when two runners reached base with less than two outs but Gannon struck out the final two hitters to end the game.
Saemrow was sharp, too. He allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked three and struck out eight in the loss.
Gannon finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a run. Ty Kaus also went 2-for-4 and Sellner went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Morristown faces St. Clair Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in St. Clair while the Indians plays Janesville Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Waterville.
Waterville 12, Wells 2
Waterville perhaps unleashed some pent-up frustration at the plate Saturday in a 12-2 win over Wells in Wells.
The Indians (4-2) rebounded from a 3-0 loss Thursday to Minnesota Lake where they collected just three hits. Against the Wildcats, Waterville pounded out 15 hits and got things rolling early.
Ben Boran hit two doubles and led the Indians with a 4-for-6 performance where he drove in two runs and scored three times. Luke Sellner drove in a pair of runs and went 2-for-5 while Dallas McBroom went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run. Tommy Gannon added two RBI and went 2-for-5 with a run at the plate. Ty Kaus added a pair of hits with a 2-for-5 day and Dalton Grose finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run.
Kaus led off the game by reaching on an error. Luke Sellner singled and Boran hit the first of his two doubles to bring both runs in. Grose followed with a double to score Boran and give Waterville a quick 3-0 lead.
Gannon led off the second with a single and Kaus followed with a single. Sellner collected two RBI with a base hit to make it 5-0.
Waterville’s lead swelled to 7-0 in the top of the third after Nolan Grose reached on a lead-off single and scored on a McBroom double. Gannon singled with one out to score McBroom.
Wells responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third when three consecutive hitters collected base hits.
The Indians kept coming and added two more runs in the fourth inning after Sellner drew a lead-off walk, Boran singled, Nolan Grose got hit by a pitch and McBroom drew a bases-loaded walk to score Sellner. Thomas Hiller drove in Boran with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-2.
Dalton Grose scored in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly after he hit a lead-off single, Hiller drew a walk and an error moved him to third.
Waterville scored two more runs in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to 12-2 when Sam Stier and Boran scored on an error.
Dalton Grose got the win after throwing seven innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out eight. Jayson Schneider threw the final two innings and allowed just two hits while striking out one.