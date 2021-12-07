The Bethlehem Academy football team held its end-of-season awards ceremony on Sunday and presented the following awards.
Brady Strodtman was selected as the Mid-Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year. The following players were named as All Mid-Southeast District players: seniors Brady Strodtman, Andy Donahue, Henry Schoolmeesters, Matt Nelson and Aiden Tobin, as well as junior Charlie King and sophomore Michael Crone. In addition, the following were selected as All Mid-Southeast District Honorable Mention players: seniors Jax Bokman and Hunter Dillon, as well as sophomores Oliver Linnemann, Elliott Viland and Derrick Sando.
Bethlehem Academy players were also named to the Academic All-District Mid-Southeast District Academic Team for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above. Those players are seniors Andy Donahue, Aiden Tobin, Brady Strodtman and Noah Ardolf. Also named were junior Jordan Simones and sophomores Michael Crone, Harrison Gibbs, Oliver Linnemann, Derrick Sando and Elliott Viland.
Andy Donahue was selected as the Burlsworth Character Award winner. The Burlsworth Character Award originated in Arkansas 16 years ago but now is given out nationwide in recognition of outstanding character and sportsmanship. The award honors the player who may or may not be a top athletic performer, but who represents the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth had: to give 100 percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team.
The Bethlehem Academy Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) went to linebacker and running back Brady Strodtman. The Offensive Player of the Year was quarterback Elliott Viland. The Defensive Player of the Year was linebacker and offensive lineman Andy Donahue. The Special Team Player of the Year was kick returner Oliver Linnemann and the Most Improved Player was offensive and defensive lineman Michal Crone.
The Tom Paul Coach’s Award was presented to Aiden Tobin. Coach Tom Paul was the Bethlehem Academy Athletic Director and head football, basketball and baseball coach from 1952-1964. He coached the fabled 1952 football team that was “undefeated, untied and unscored upon.” Those that played for Coach Tom Paul greatly admired him, and he was known a positive coach who demanded excellence from each player. This award is presented to a player that exhibits an infectious positive attitude, shows dedication to the team and his teammates and displays exceptional teamwork throughout the season.
The Adam Donahue Courage Award was presented to Andy Donahue. This award is in honor of 2008 BA graduate Adam Donahue. Adam was a multi-year starter and stalwart offensive and defensive lineman, as well as the team’s placekicker. Adam was selected as co-captain his senior year because he was so well respected by both his teammates and coaches and his demonstrated leadership on and off the field. Adam was a quiet but intense player who led by example and made everyone around him play to their highest potential. He displayed exceptional perseverance and a work ethic unrivaled which made him a role model to all. His teammates describe him as selfless and humble with a never quit attitude and a never complain intensity that inspired them, while at the same time he was the nicest guy they knew. Adam cared deeply about success and relationships with family, friends and teammates, and when he became your friend, he was your friend for life. Not only was he an outstanding athlete, he was a top-notch student and had a strong faith in God. Adam died in June 2020 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He displayed the same characteristics in his cancer fight that made him an outstanding football player. This award is presented to a senior player that exhibits those characteristics demonstrated by Adam on the football field and in his life; courage, determination, love of his teammates and faith in God.