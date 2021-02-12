Another meet, another season-high score for the Faribault gymnastics team.
Friday night, that also resulted in a 127.850-117.925 victory against Red Wing at Faribault Gymnastics Club, where the Falcons snared the top five spots in the individual all-around competition.
Leading the way was junior Lauren McDonough, who placed first in the all-around competition boosted by first-place finishes in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
Senior Brianna Radatz nabbed second in the all-around, helped by a second-place finish on floor and a third-place finish on beam.
In her first meet of the season, senior Chloe Duchene was able to finish third in the all-around thanks to fourth-place finishes on bars and floor.
Freshman Miller was fourth in the all-around, while senior Lexi Bottke soared to second on bars and fourth on vault.
"Tonight was the first meet where every girl was able to compete on at least one event," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "They had so much energy and came ready to compete and cheer on their teammates. They showed off their floor routines and exuded confidence and excitement all night."