Toryn Richards notched her 1,000th team point Tuesday afternoon in Hayfield to help the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team win a quadrangular with 112.5 points, nearly double the amount of second-place NRHEG.
The boys competition was won by Maple River, while the Buccaneers finished fourth.
Richards won the 100-meter dash, the high jump and the pole vault while also anchoring the 400 relay to a first-place finish. Josie Volkmann also won the mile, Madison Zimbrich leapt to first in the long jump and the 800 relay team of Megan Krostue, Jaiden Williams, Ella Duenes and Addison Condon sped to first.
Other top-three individual finishers for WEM included Loryn Caldwell (2nd in 100 hurdles, 3rd in 300 hurdles), McKenna Shuster (3rd in 100 and 200), Williams (2nd in 400), Tatum Richards (2nd in 300 hurdles), Madeline Huess (3rd in two mile), Riley Sammon (2nd in 200, 3rd in pole vault), Condon (3rd in long jump), Volkmann (3rd in triple jump), Sadie Oorlog (2nd in discus), Emma Kuball (3rd in discus) and Ashlyn Pelant (3rd in shot put).
In the boys competition, the Buccaneers were helped by dueling second-place finishes from Evan Lange-Wenker in the 300 hurdles and high jump, while Michael Adams finished second in the mile, Jasper Morris did the same in the 800. Sam Rezac added third-place finishes in the 400 and the discus.
Both the boys and girls track and field teams for WEM are back in action Tuesday, May 11 for a quadrangular in Faribault that includes Bethlehem Academy, Hayfield and United South Central.