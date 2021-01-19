A slow start ultimately doomed the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team Monday night in a 73-45 loss against Loyola Catholic, but coach Melissa Hager still saw a few positive signs she thinks signals better results in the future.
The Crusaders led 41-22 at the halftime break.
The Cardinals were led by 22 points from junior Brady Strodtman, who is back after missing all of last season with an injury.
"It was really nice to have Brady back tonight," Hager said. "He did a great job with the defense and continuing to work."
Senior Kade Robb scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds, while senior JJ Malecha scored five points and pulled in seven rebounds.
Bethlehem Academy made only 15 of 61 shots from the field and 4 of 16 attempts from 3-point range.
"We have a few injuries and it hurt not having Justin (Simones) and Bo (Dienst) with us tonight," Hager said. "We are looking forward to having them back. We got out to a slow start and started to panic a bit. On the plus side, we were able to play against someone else and have a good idea of what we need to continue to work on."
Bethlehem Academy will next travel Friday to play at Hayfield.