The mission is simple Wednesday afternoon for the Faribault girls swimming and diving team.
Entering the Section 1A meet, which starts with Wednesday's swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Falcons are aiming to extend their seasons for as long as possible.
In the immediate future, that means swimmers finishing in the top 16 of Wednesday's preliminaries to advance to Friday's championship finals and consolation finals.
“We’re looking to get as many people into the finals that we can get,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said.
Beyond that, Fuller pointed to the goal of Faribault finishing the 2021 campaign with as many season-best times as possible. After a successful Big 9 Conference meet in that regard when the Falcons weren't fully tapered, he's confident a dramatic crescendo is set to arrive Wednesday.
In terms of advancing to Friday, Fuller pointed to both of Ava Nelson and Bennett Wray-Raabolle. Both are seeded in the top 16 of the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and thus are projected to advance to Friday's finals in both events. Morgan Klumb also enters seeded 15th in the 100 breaststroke, while Hallie Taghon is also on the periphery of advancing individually.
"We’re feeling pretty good that she can move up a couple spots there,” Fuller said about Taghon.
Friday, there's the possibility of qualifying for the Class A state meet by either finishing in the top two of the championship final or by beating the established state standard time. Fuller said it's conceivable that Nelson or Wray-Raabolle could sneak under that mark with dramatic time drops, but that it's not a targeted goal.
The Falcons do have a state hopeful in competition Thursday night at the Section 1A diving competition at Mankato East High School.
Miller Munoz finished fifth individually at the Section 1A True Team meet against the same field she's facing Thursday. If she can move into the top four, she qualifies for state.
“She’s very solid right now," Fuller said. "We’re hoping she makes it into the top four in diving. We’ll see, and it’s not going to be easy, but she’s been looking good.”
Munoz most recently finished fifth at the Big 9 Conference diving competition against a field featuring some of the competitors she'll face Thursday and others that are competing in the Section 1AA meet.
Fuller said she tweaked a few things between the true team competition and the Big 9 competition, but that at this point they've just been sharpening her routine from the conference meet.
“We did change her list for the Big 9 (meet), but we’re not changing anything else now," Fuller said. "At this point in time it’s (time) to work the dives you’ve got and do them the best you can. That’s the focus right now, to just get up there and do your thing.”