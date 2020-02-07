After building a 34-25 lead going into halftime, the Maple River boys basketball team managed to slowly but steadily pull away from the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals on Thursday night, winning by a score of 62-47.
The win was the Eagles’ third in a row, while the Cardinals have now lost seven straight. Still, the Cards were more competitive Thursday than they’ve been in several of their recent games.
“We got better tonight,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “I was very impressed with how Jack Jandro played tonight. He stayed composed and worked through the offense. I was also happy with how players from the bench contributed as well. Defensively, Elliot Smith made a big difference on some of their shots due to his long arms and, as always, Bo (Dienst) and Mitchell (Schuenke) were consistently working and helping us to stay in our systems.”
Jandro had one of his best games of the season with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Kade Robb chipped in nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
Justin Simones tallied eight points and grabbed three rebounds and Dienst finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Smith led the defense by finishing with an impressive seven blocks. He also grabbed five rebounds, two of which were on the defensive end.
Schuenke finished with two points, two assists and two rebounds, while Charlie King chipped in two points and Ben Cohen contributed three rebounds.
The Cardinals (1-20 overall, 0-11 Gopher Conference) play next at Grand Meadow (15-5) on Monday.