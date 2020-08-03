Danny Pierce

Faribault second baseman Danny Pierce tries to turn a double play at Cannon Falls earlier this season. On Friday, Pierce collected four hits to help Faribault beat New Prague 10-9 in Faribault. (Daily News File Photo)

Faribault withstood a late-inning comeback from New Prague Friday to hang on to a 10-9 victory at Bell Field in Faribault.

The Lakers led 10-2 before the Orioles staged a six-run rally in the eighth inning but Faribault held on for a 10-9 victory.

Danny Pierce led the Lakers with a 4-for-5 performance with three RBI and two runs. Willie VonRuden drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 with a run. Matt Lane also had two hits and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Tyler Francis started for Faribault and went seven innings. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Faribault grabbed an early lead behind a pair of runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Pierce doubled in a run in the third inning and scored on a double from Lane for a 2-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, Jake Stocker scored on a double from VonRuden, which also brought in Dylan Valentyn for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Pierce scored on an error and Lane later scored on a single from Stocker to build the lead to 6-0.

Adam Kline and VonRuden scored in the sixth inning on a single from Lane to increase the lead to 8-0. Kline later scored in the seventh to make it 9-6 and Lane scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to make it 10-9.

Faribault plays Dundas Wednesday in Dundas.

Reach Sports Editor Nick Gerhardt at 507-835-5447 or follow him on Twitter @WCNSports. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Load comments