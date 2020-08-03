Faribault withstood a late-inning comeback from New Prague Friday to hang on to a 10-9 victory at Bell Field in Faribault.
The Lakers led 10-2 before the Orioles staged a six-run rally in the eighth inning but Faribault held on for a 10-9 victory.
Danny Pierce led the Lakers with a 4-for-5 performance with three RBI and two runs. Willie VonRuden drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 with a run. Matt Lane also had two hits and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Tyler Francis started for Faribault and went seven innings. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Faribault grabbed an early lead behind a pair of runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Pierce doubled in a run in the third inning and scored on a double from Lane for a 2-0 advantage.
In the fourth inning, Jake Stocker scored on a double from VonRuden, which also brought in Dylan Valentyn for a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Pierce scored on an error and Lane later scored on a single from Stocker to build the lead to 6-0.
Adam Kline and VonRuden scored in the sixth inning on a single from Lane to increase the lead to 8-0. Kline later scored in the seventh to make it 9-6 and Lane scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to make it 10-9.
Faribault plays Dundas Wednesday in Dundas.