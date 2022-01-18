To the outside world, it appears Joe Palmer has undergone a dramatic transformation.
In his last full season, the Augsburg junior guard and Faribault High High School graduate primarily came off the bench and starred in his supporting role on a senior-laden team.
This season, however, Palmer has ascended into one of the most prolific scorers in the country. To Palmer, his teammates and coaches, this is all part of an expected plan.
“I’ve been ready for this role," Palmer said. "This is the role I wanted. I love what people like to call the pressure situations, so I like being in there. I’m really comfortable being there. I don’t let it weight on me a lot, but I like being in those pressure situations.”
This transformation really started last season in a shortened seven-game schedule. Palmer led the Auggies with 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Those averages were boosted by scoring totals of 22 and 26 in the final two games of that spring 2021 slate.
"I felt like toward the end of last year I really hit my stride," Palmer said. "I just knew coming into this year I was going to have to take on some scoring responsibilities.”
Augsburg coach Aaron Griess added: "His work ethic and his passion and desire have just allowed him to continue to progress as a player. He’s a very good competitor, he wants to be the best he can be and he’s always worked hard for that. The progression he’s made is not a surprise to anyone here in the program. He’s a pretty driven young man.”
That competitiveness and work ethic have translated into some tantalizing results.
His 23.0 points per game leads the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and ranks 14th in all of Division III. He also leads the MIAC with 9.4 rebounds a game, while his field-goal percentage of 56.4% ranks fifth in the conference.
That's caught the attention of the rest of the conference and the country. Palmer's been named the MIAC Player of the Week three times and Tuesday was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week.
“It’s a combination of his skillset, his versatility and the players that he’s playing with,” Griess said.
That combination has led to equally impressive results for the Auggies.
With Saturday's 67-66 victory at St. John's, Augsburg improved to 9-0 in the conference after both teams entered the tilt with matching undefeated MIAC marks. Palmer scored eight of Augsburg's 10 points in the final 3:03 — including a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to provide a 67-64 lead that held up.
“We knew we were going to be one of the favorites," Palmer said. "A lot of people were surprised when we beat St. John’s, but none of us were extremely surprised. We knew that they’re a good team but that we’re a great team, too. We went into that game not necessarily looking for the upset, but looking for a really good win.”
Augsburg has one more game against St. John's on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Minneapolis, in addition to a trip to Northfield on Saturday, Jan. 29 to visit Carleton (8-2). With no other team in the conference above .500, those two games are the biggest hurdles between the Auggies and their first regular-season MIAC title since 1999.
“We know that teams are going to be gunning for us," Palmer said. "We’re an upperclassmen team, so we’ve been through this. We have a lot of seniors, a lot of juniors that have been playing. We know how important these league games are and we know that teams are going to be giving us their best. We know that we can’t show up sluggish.”
For Palmer, Griess believes there's still more room for his star guard to grow.
That possibility, plus Palmer's will to continue improving, might keep opposing coaches up at night.
“For Joe it comes down to consistency, playing with the same intensity on offense and defense, not taking plays off and those kinds of things," Griess said. "He needs to continue to get there and he will, because he wants it so badly.”