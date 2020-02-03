The Faribault gymnastics team traveled to St. Peter for its final meet of the regular season on Friday, where the Falcons earned their highest team score of the season thus far and placed second out of three teams.
The Falcons’ team score was a strong 129.575, just behind the St. Peter Saints’ score of 131.7 but ahead of the Waseca Bluejays’ score of 126.3.
“Overall, the girls had some solid performances,” Faribault coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “They were very excited to earn their highest team score of the season so far and to place second out of three teams. As a team, we had many placings in the top six as well as many personal bests.”
Lexi Bottke placed third on vault and Hanna Merdan placed fifth, and Bottke was second on the bars with Lauren McDonough placing in fourth.
McDonough took first place on the beam with Bottke in second, and McDonough was also first on the floor. Most impressively, McDonough took first place overall, with an all-around score of 34.175, while Bottke finished third overall with an all-around score of 33.375.
McDonough’s 9.1 floor score was a personal best, as was Bottke’s 7.95 score. Bottke also set personal best scores in all other categories, with an 8.575 on the vault, 8.25 on the bars and 8.6 on the beam.
Morgan Borchert and Merdan also set personal bests on the bars, and Evie Wood set a personal best score of 8.15 on the vault.
Added Rasmussen, “We are still not where we want to be for beam, but we have improved greatly from my perspective. We will be working hard this week to clean up routines in preparation for the Big 9 meet on Saturday.”