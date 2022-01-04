Familiar battle for Section 1AAA wrestling crown
One year later, and it looks to be a similar story in the world of Section 1AAA wrestling.
When Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna all finished as co-champions in the Big 9 Conference, it presented a three-way race toward Section 1AAA’s one spot in the state tournament. With Faribault and Owatonna both struggling through injuries and COVID-19 protocols in the section tournament, Northfield ended up cruising to its second section title in three years.
So far this season, however, the Falcons, Raiders and Huskies appear set to deliver that same tantalizing competition.
Already this season, Faribault has beaten Owatonna in a head-to-head dual, while Owatonna placed the highest of the three teams at the season-opening Dick Shiels Invitational in Faribault.
Northfield, for its part, is the highest ranked of the three teams according to theguillotine.com at No. 10 in Class AAA. Faribault is No. 11, while Owatonna is the second team listed in the “Lean and Mean” section.
All anyone can hope for is the three teams stay healthy, so we can all watch the trio slug it out in a race for the Big 9 and Section 1AAA titles.
Key dates: Jan. 13 (Owatonna at Northfield), Jan. 27 (Faribault vs. Northfield in Albert Lea).
KW wrestling
On the same day Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna might be battling it out for the Section 1AAA title, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team could be doing the same for the Section 1A crown at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
The defending Section 2A champions are in their first year in Section 1A, and while the Knights are young, they’ve still flashed the potential to disrupt the established section hierarchy.
K-W is 10-4 in duals so far this season with the four losses to Class AAA programs Faribault and Cambridge-Isanti, Class AA program Foley and Ellsworth (Wisconsin).
One of those 10 wins was a 54-20 thumping of GMLOS, one of the preseason favorites in Section 1A.
Chatfield, Dover-Eyota and Caledonia — ranked 10, 11 and 12 in Class A — are the three favorites until someone else proves otherwise, but Kenyon-Wanamingo has positioned itself to be the fourth team wrestling on championship Saturday in Rochester.
The other team waiting in the wings outside the top three is Goodhue, which beat out Chatfield and Caledonia in a holiday tournament in La Crosse. K-W and Goodhue are scheduled to clash Thursday night in Goodhue.
Key dates: Thursday (K-W at Goodhue), Feb. 11 (triangular with K-W, Caledonia, Dover-Eyota in Caledonia).
WEM girls basketball
Another team moving sections, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team enters 2022 in the middle of a jumbled back in the Section 2AA South Subsection.
Thus far, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (7-0) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (9-2) have established themselves as the top two threats in the south. After that, however, seeds three through eight are anyone’s guess at the start of January.
According the the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net, the subsection shakes out like this: Maple River (5-3), St. Clair (4-4), Medford (3-3), WEM (4-4), Waseca (3-6), Blue Earth Area (3-6).
WEM has lost to Waseca and Maple River by a combined eight points, in addition to blowing out St. Clair 63-39.
Really, though, the seven remaining games this season for the Buccaneers against Section 2AA foes foes will determine whether or not they host a first-round game or not.
The first of those seven is Friday night at Medford.
Key dates: Friday at Medford, Jan. 18 at Maple River, Feb. 17 vs. Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial, Feb. 18 at NRHEG.