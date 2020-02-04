It took a lot longer than anyone hoped or expected, but the Faribault Falcons’ girls basketball team finally got in the win column Tuesday night after an impressive 74-70 win on the road at Rochester Century.
After a breakthrough performance on Saturday at New Ulm where she scored 22 points, Faribault senior Zoe Fronk was even better Tuesday, tallying 23 points against the Panthers, who fell to 6-14 on the season and 5-11 in the Big 9 Conference.
Maryn Hart and Isabel Herda also reached double digits, finishing with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.
Meghan Swanson chipped in seven points, Ellie Hunt and Kylie Petricka scored six apiece, and Payton Ross, Kelsie Demars and Otaifo Esenabhalu each scored two.
The Falcons started the season with 19 consecutive losses and a lot of frustration throughout. They nearly nabbed their first win against Winona a month ago but fell behind in the final seconds and lost by a score of 53-50.
They were competitive in games against Owatonna on Jan. 7, and especially against Northfield and Albert Lea, but the Raiders held on for a 55-49 victory on Jan. 14, and the Tigers outlasted the Falcons 72-65 in double overtime on Jan. 24.
The Falcons (1-19 overall, 1-16 Big 9 Conference) will be able to celebrate their win for almost a week, as their next game isn’t until Monday when they host Byron (10-12).