A change was needed Thursday night for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team.
The top-seeded Buccaneers were clinging to a four-point lead at halftime against eighth-seeded Nicollet at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial High School, but the process to reach that point was unsustainable with sophomore Domanik Paulson and senior Grant McBroom scoring all but two of WEM's first-half points.
Senior Cole Kokoschke, one of the team's primary sources of offense, trudged to the locker room at halftime with zero points.
"We made a challenge to Cole," WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. "We said, 'You score 17 points a game for us. You've got zero on the board, we need you.' Then he put up 17 in the second half. Cole was a big key in the second half, Grant overall and Dom kept us in it in the first half."
Those 17 second-half points helped power WEM to a 71-66 win to advance to the sub-section 2A South finals Monday night against fourth-seeded Springfield at Gustavus Adolphus College.
"I just wanted to be more aggressive," Kokoschke said. "I was being aggressive on the boards, but coach was yelling at me to shoot more and I took that into my second half."
On top of Kokoschke's 17 points, the Buccaneers were paced by Paulson's 27 points and McBroom's 21 points, while senior Matthew VonHoudt accounted for the other six points.
In the first half, it was Paulson and McBroom that provided a chance for Kokoschke's second-half resurgence to be meaningful. Paulson finished with 20 of his points in the first 18 minutes, including a stretch of more than five minutes where he scored all 14 of WEM's points.
"It got me excited," Kokoschke said of watching Paulson. "It's fun to be out there in that close of a game and someone's shooting that good."
"Dom kept us in the first half," Wagner added. "He shot the heck out of the ball.
Many of Paulson's buckets were quickly answered by Nicollet junior Shane Stevenson, who finished with a game-high 29 points, in addition to senior Riley Hulke's 23 points.
"(Stevenson) gets to the basket really well, he shoots it really well and he's got great length and is 6-6," Wagner said. "We don't have people with that kind of length so he's hard to defend, and he has great skills. Obviously, (Hulke) has phenomenal skills too."
That two-headed offensive effort by the Raiders was outdone by the eventual three-headed attack from the Buccaneers.
Going forward, though, WEM might need more of its regular contributors to pitch in. That includes a complete-game scoring performance from Kokoschke, and the resurgence of senior Zack Sticken, a normally lethal threat from behind the arc who was finished 0-for-4 from behind the arc.
"Cole had a lot of nice opportunities in the first half, he just missed," Wagner said. "Zack Sticken had a couple shots first half, a couple shots second half and he shoots 53% on the year from the arc and he had nice shots, just missed them long or missed them short."