After Elliott Viland hit Aiden Tobin for a 13-yard passing touchdown in the first quarter, the Bethlehem Academy football team maintained its position on top of Fillmore Central Saturday night.
That was until with 56 seconds remaining, Fillmore Central took its first lead since the opening quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Bethlehem Academy had one last chance to win Saturday's Section 1A semifinal on the road, but a Hail Mary from Viland was intercepted with only two seconds remaining.
Up until Fillmore Central's last-minute touchdown, the Cardinals were doing all they needed to pull off an upset. After the Falcons scored first to take a 7-0 lead with 10:58 left in the first quarter, Viland and Tobin connected on the 13-yard passing touchdown with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
Viland then ran in the two-point conversion, and the Cardinals led 8-7.
That lead was expanded to 16-7 with 7:30 left in the third quarter, after Brady Strodtman scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it a two-possession lead. Even after Fillmore Central scored with 3:31 left in the third quarter and executed a two-point conversion, Bethlehem Academy still led 16-15 for most of the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons embarked on a 14-play drive that started on their 22-yard line and finished with Viland tackled quarterback Chase Christianson for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line with 4:54 remaining in the game to preserve the 1-point lead.
A three-and-out from Bethlehem Academy, followed by a good punt return, allowed Fillmore Central to start the eventual game-winning drive at the Cardinal 23-yard line with 2:36 to play.
Four plays later, the Falcons scored the game-winning touchdown.
Viland played well at quarterback for the Cardinals, completing 7 of 11 passes for 86 yards, a touchdown and the interception on the Hail Mary. Strodtman carried the ball 14 times for 67 yards and the touchdown, while Viland also added five carries for 60 yards.
Strodtman caught a pair of passes for 34 yards, Jax Bokman hauled in a pair of receptions for 27 yards, Tobin finished with two catches for 21 yards and Hunter Dillon caught a 4-yard pass.
Defensively, the Cardinals were led by 12.5 tackles from Strodtman and 10 tackles from Andy Donahue, while Charlie King intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Bethlehem Academy finishes the season 7-3, with two of the losses to Fillmore Central and the other to Class A No. 4 Rushford-Peterson, which will meet Fillmore Central in the Section 1A championship.