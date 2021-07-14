Only two weeks after Faribault Public Schools announced its new activities director, Ryan Lueken, it's in the market for his replacement.
The district posted the activities director position Tuesday, a day after Lueken submitted his resignation to Superintendent Todd Sesker.
"He was enthusiastic about it," Sesker said of Leuken taking the AD job. "And we were very happy he accepted the position."
Lueken, who began working as a physical education teacher at Faribault’s Lincoln Elementary School in 2004, also served as the interim principal at Roosevelt Elementary School in 2019, and worked in various leadership roles during his time at Lincoln. He started working as activities director July 1.
But on Monday, Lueken submitted his resignation. While state privacy laws restrict what the district can reveal about Lueken's departure, Sesker said there nothing controversial about the apparent change of heart.
Lueken won't be going back to his old job, which has already been filled, but could be a candidate for other positions in the district, said the superintendent.
Filling in while the district looks for a permanent AD is its former activities director, Ken Hubert.
Hubert, who worked as the Falcons activities director from 2003 until his retirement in January 2016, also served the district as a high school science teacher from 1984-2003 and coached the FHS girls swimming and diving team from 1984 until stepping down in December 2017. Though no longer an AD, Hubert remained a part of the community of ADs as a member of the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association.
The appointment of Hubert as interim AD won't be official until the School Board approves. A decision is expected Monday evening.
Sesker, who said Hubert's return resets his stress level, noted the amount of work activities directors need to do each summer to prepare for the school year ahead: schedules, uniforms, buses, officials and more all need to be worked out by the time athletes are back on the field next month.
"I have all the confidence in the world in Ken," said Sesker.