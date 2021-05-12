Gael Ramirez added another first-place finish to his ledger Tuesday afternoon in Rochester, where the senior cleared a height of 12 feet on the pole vault to win the event.
Tanner Longshore also snagged third with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches to help the Falcons finish second with 50.5 points behind Rochester Mayo (124.5) and ahead of Winona (46) and Red Wing (45).
Also lifting Faribault to second was senior Taylor Day, who sped to second place in the 100-meter dash in 11.30 seconds and fifth place in the 200. The 400 relay of Isaac Mata, Blake Vinar, Johnny Frank and Owen Nesburg also claimed second, as did the 800 relay of Jordan Boudreau, D'Shaun Davis, Henry Schonebaum and Mata.
Other individual highlights for the Falcons included Schonebaum and Thomas Malecha notching fourth and fifth in the 400, Jackson Reb motoring to fourth in the mile and Trent Ta doing the same in the two mile.
Carter Johnson and Boudreau also claimed fourth and fifth in the 110 hurdles, Devin Lockerby notched third in the shot put and discus and Brody Esser claimed fourth in the discus.
The Faribault boys team next competes Tuesday, May 18 in a quadrangular at Rochester John Marshall