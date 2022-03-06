Faribault's JT Hausen wrestles in the Class AAA state third-place match in the 120-pound weight class at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hausen won by fall in overtime to finish third. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Editor's note: More in-depth stories from the state wrestling tournament will be published Monday.
With third place in the state on the line, Faribault sophomore JT Hausen left no margin for error Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Wrestling in the third-place match for the 120-pound weight class, Hausen and Forest Lake's Jacob Aho ended the regulation three periods tied 1-1. Shortly into the overtime period, Hausen charged Aho to record the game-winning takedown before pinning Aho for good measure to record the victory by fall.
Earlier Saturday, Hausen lost by 15-0 technical fall to Prior Lake's Alan Koehler, the eventual 120-pound state champion. Then, in the consolation semifinals, Hausen faced off with Willmar's Sully Anez.
After trailing 2-0 at the start of the third period, Hausen surged ahead with a reversal and a three-point near fall to take a 5-2 lead. Anez notched his own two-point reversal with 11 seconds left, but Hausen held on for the 5-4 victory to advance to the third-place match.
It's the highest a Faribault wrestler has finished at the state tournament since Oathoudt finished third in 2020.