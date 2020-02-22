A historic Faribault season came to a disappointing finish Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Mankato West in the Section 1A semifinals at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The third-seeded Falcons (17-8-2) made their first appearance in the semifinals in 10 years Saturday but got shut out for the first time this season.
“We expected to be here, from the kids to the coaches,” Weasler said. “We’ve got a group of seniors that worked hard and helped set the tone. It’s disappointing to lose that game. It’s disappointing to not get a goal.”
After neither team scored in the first period, the second-seeded Scarlets (16-10-1) got a goal from defenseman Wyant Fowlds who sent a shot from the left circle to the top of the goal 5 minutes, 11 seconds into the period. A little more than a minute later, defenseman Nate Looft took the puck from his zone off a clearing attempt, skated the length of the ice and through the Falcons defense to score and make it a 2-0 game.
It stayed that way until the third period when Mankato West forward Blake Waletich scored an empty net goal with 1:49 to play. The Scarlets will face fourth-seeded Mankato East Wednesday for the Section 1A title after the Cougars knocked off top-seeded Dodge County 5-3.
Faribault had its chances though but never sustained them. Just 2:20 into the second period the Falcons went on a five-minute power play but didn’t get set up for much time in the Scarlets’ zone. Mankato West turned away drives to the net and cleared pucks during the penalty to keep Faribault off the scoreboard.
The Falcons appeared to have another chance with 3:19 left to play when Looft got called for a crosscheck in front of the Scarlets’ goal but Leighton Weasler received an embellishment penalty after getting crosschecked. It negated a potential power play and one more chance for Faribault to cut into the 2-0 deficit.
The Scarlets outshot the Falcons 40-28 for the game and recorded just their fourth shutout of the season. Mankato West won the two regular season meetings against Faribault 5-1 and 2-1.
“West has a deep team,” Weasler said. “They can play three and four lines and that gives us fits. As a coaching staff, we’re trying to look at it and say, ‘What can we do next year to make sure we can do the same thing or try to do the same thing? How can we create more depth?’”
Weasler didn’t notice any exhaustion with his players, despite having to shorten the bench.
“Guys had good wind,” he said. “We had to move guys around to try to create something because we just weren’t finding that spark. When we did that we found a little bit of a spark.
Faribault’s last appearance in the Section 1A semifinals came in 2010 where the top-seeded Falcons lost 5-2 to Red Wing. The Wingers eventually lost to Rochester Lourdes in the title game.
Four seniors will graduate from Faribault roster.