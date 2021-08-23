When you're replacing six seniors, it helps to bring back plenty of offensive firepower and add a pair of varsity veterans back to the ranks.
That's the case this fall for the Faribault girls soccer team, which after losing those six seniors is charging into 2021 with plenty of experience.
That starts with this year's six-player senior class, including Ainsley Howells, who is making her return to the Falcons, in addition to junior Izabel Klaras.
"(They) have already shown great leadership and have given so much to our program," Faribault coach Maddie Justin said of this year's senior class.
In addition to Howells, those seniors include Mercedes Huerta, Paige Ross, Emma Thibodeau, Adria Wellinghoff and Hannah Wetzel. Huerta and Ross formed a formidable one-two punch at the top of Faribault's formation last year, and that's not expected to change in 2021.
"Mercedes Huerta and Paige Ross will make some waves in our attacking third," Justin said.
Working backwards, Justin said junior Sydne Bauer will anchor Faribault's midfield and serve as a capable conduit between the team's backline and scoring options up front.
On the backline, junior Bergen Williamson is back for her third season as a major varsity contributor on defense. While Justin is still working out the specifics, she expects youngsters sophomore Skylar Bertram, freshman Ariana Garcia and sophomore Ismerai Arriaza Lopez to all step into key varsity roles this fall.
Collectively, that group will aim to build off last season's 0-11 campaign.
"Losing six seniors is a significant change for our program this year, however, we are looking very strong at the start of this season," Justin said. "A few veteran varsity players have returned and are looking very on top of their game."
ROSTER
Ainsley Howells, senior
Mercedes Huerta, senior
Paige Ross, senior
Emma Thibodeau, senior
Adria Wellinghoff, senior
Hannah Wetzel, senior
Sydne Bauer, junior
Alexis Garcia, junior
Izabel Klaras, junior
Regan Vogelsberg, junior
Bergen Williamson, junior
Ismerai Arriaza Lopez, sophomore
Skylar Bertram, sophomore
Meredith Umbreit, sophomore
Hannah Wheeler, sophomore
Estefany Galindo, freshman
Ariana Garcia, freshman
Jocelyn Lozano, freshman
Addison Thibodeau, freshman