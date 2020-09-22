Due to the hybrid learning model in place at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, some members of the school's volleyball team walked into Monday's practice more informed than others.
Those in the distance-learning bucket for Monday had followed the news online that the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors reversed its Aug. 4 decision to delay football and volleyball to spring seasons, and was instead bringing back both sports for abbreviated seasons this fall.
Some players with in-person learning for Monday, however, weren't aware of the switch until showing up to practice.
“Once I told them at practice, it was just a totally different level of play," K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. "Now there’s something to look forward to and something to work for as opposed to just coming to practice to come to practice. There’s an excitement now.”
In addition to the excitement, though, there's also a sense of whiplash. Last week, volleyball teams across the state were permitted to start their dose of 12 fall practices that were allowed by the MSHSL in lieu of a fall season. Those more laid-back and informal sessions were set to continue this week, but they suddenly possess an entirely different tone following the reinstatement of the fall season.
Due to that rapid change, and the fact tryouts still aren't allowed until the official first day of practice Sept. 28, Erlandson is taking it easier with her team this week instead of immediately morphing practice sessions into regular-season mode.
“We have four practices this week still," Erlandson said. "We’ve just been going over a lot of different drill things, and then starting on Monday we’re going to start tryouts because we couldn’t have any of that stuff yet.”
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown coach Crystal Lamont is taking that strategy a step further. She gathered her team Monday to discuss the news before sending the group home and announcing the Buccaneers aren't going to practice at all until Sept. 28.
"I want them to mentally regroup, and it takes a lot to get your emotions back on track after you set yourself up for a different scenario," Lamont said. "I told my girls I want them to go home, relax, have some fun and then be ready to hit it hard starting (next) Monday.”
The emotional roller-coaster of oscillating back and forth between no fall season and a fall season is emotionally taxing, Lamont said. Combined with the adjustment to a hybrid-learning model, Lamont wanted to make sure she didn't overwhelm her team.
That's why she was only planning of using six of the 12 practice sessions the MSHSL originally announced it was allowing for this fall.
"I thought that was too much if we weren’t going to play a game until the spring," Lamont said. "We didn’t want to burn them out."
That changes Sept. 28, however, when teams will start a week-and-a-half sprint to prepare for the first match of the season Oct. 8.
For Lamont, her W-E-M team is returning all but a pair of seniors from last year's team that finished as the Class A state runner-ups, so the shortened preseason may be easier to adjust to with the team's eight seniors returning from last year's varsity roster.
The Knights, however, reside on the opposite side of the spectrum. Erlandson is starting her first year as the team's head coach, and will be grappling with the graduation of seven seniors that were all part of the varsity rotation. The team's one returning senior, Hailey Lerfald, dislocated her ankle this summer and might not be available until the end of October.
"Other than that, I only have five juniors and then some sophomores, freshmen and underclassmen," Erlandson said. "Those first two days of tryouts are really going to be getting our team together (and figuring out) who’s on this varsity team and then looking at preparing for our game.”