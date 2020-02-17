The Faribault girls basketball team turned in a valiant effort on Friday against the Owatonna Huskies, with the Falcons playing pretty solid defense. Unfortunately for Faribault, Owatonna’s defense was even better, and the Huskies held on for a 46-37 win.
The loss was Faribault’s third in a row, and Friday’s game was also the final home game of the season for the Falcons, as their last three games are on the road this week. After playing Rochester John Marshall (14-9 overall, 12-7 Big 9 Conference) on Monday night, the Falcons (1-22, 1-18 Big 9) will close the regular season with games Tuesday at Mankato West (17-7, 15-5 Big 9) on Tuesday and Friday at Northfield (6-18, 6-14 Big 9).
The Falcons saw balanced production from their offense Friday. Kelsie Demars and Kylie Petricka led the team with eight points apiece, Maryn Hart and Otaifo Esenabhalu each scored six, Ellie Hunt tallied five and Meghan Swanson finished with four.