Olivia Williamson had never believed the expression.
She had been told that when you step onto a college campus, a feeling can rush over you signifying that's the spot to spend the next four years. Williamson never bought into that until a couple weeks ago, at least.
Williamson, a Faribault senior, committed to play Division I hockey at Brown University after a fast-paced three-week recruitment process highlighted by Williamson's visit to the campus in Providence, Rhode Island.
"Everyone was so welcoming," Williamson said. "The coaches were exactly what I want from a college, the facility was beautiful and I felt like the college hockey rink felt a lot like a Minnesota rink, so it felt like a home away from home, which was really awesome."
The process started about three weeks before Williamson committed, when Brown coach Carisa Zaban-Wahlig happened to watch her play in an Upper Midwest Elite League contest. Zaban-Wahlig was at the game to watch Eden Prairie's Carrie Byrnes — another Brown commit and Williamson's Upper Midwest Elite League teammate.
After that game, Zaban-Wahlig sent Williamson an introductory email.
"In those three weeks' time there was a lot of phone calls and a lot of emails being sent back and forth with transcripts and information about myself and organizing the trip," Williamson said. "It was a whirlwind. A lot happened in that three weeks."
That whirlwind interrupted a six-month conversation between Williamson and another Division I program, but once Brown entered the fray Williamson immediately could tell Brown's program was a better fit for her.
"After that email I had my sights set on Brown," Williamson said.
Williamson is off to a rapid start to her senior season with four goals and five assists through Faribault's first two games.
That comes after a junior campaign in which Williamson racked up 39 goals and 21 assists in 24 games, which earned her all-conference recognition and an honorable mention on the Class A all-state team.
"She's a very complete and well-rounded player," Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said. "She's got all the skills and the tools, that's for sure."
Those skills were apparent quickly to Dietsch, who's in his first year coaching the Falcons. Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant with the National Hockey League's Minnesota North Stars and 21 years coaching at Shattuck St.Mary's.
"I'm used to working with boys at Shattuck that are very coachable and want to learn the nuances of their position," Dietsch said. "She really fits that mold well. She has a thirst and desire to learn more about how to play her position."
Now that the pressure of making a decision on a college commitment is off, Williamson said she's excited to enjoy her senior season uninhibited by that potential stress.
That's been somewhat replaced by a new type of pressure, though. Williamson remembers playing teams with Division I recruits on them and the excitement that brought. Now, she's on the other side of that equation with opposing players pinpointing her.
"It's kind of cool to be on the other side of that and know what it's like," Williamson said. "Even though the pressure is off with me being committed, there's this pressure of continuing to work hard and impressing my new coaches, but it's a super surreal thing to be able to play at next level."