Jake Petricka is coming home. An hour's commute from home, at least.
It was announced the 34-year old Faribault native signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. While the right-handed pitcher won't start the season with the MLB club in Minneapolis, he appears slated to begin the 2022 campaign with the St. Paul Saints, the organization's AAA club.
Petricka, a 2006 graduate of Faribault High School, has previously pitched in the major leagues for the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and most recently the Los Angeles Angels.
After starting last spring hurling fastballs past overmatched southern Minnesotans with the Faribault Lakers, Petricka pitched briefly in North Carolina for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League before signing a minor-league deal with the Angels.
With the AAA Salt Lake Bees, Petricka fired 36 innings across 23 appearances while recording a 4.25 earned run average and 34 strikeouts. In seven MLB appearances last season, Petricka tossed six innings with an ERA of 15.00, although that number is inflated by two outings in which he allowed seven of his 10 runs with the Angels.
In his career, Petricka has pitched 237 2/3 innings in the major leagues with a 4.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts.
Petricka is also not the first reliever from southern Minnesota the Twins have signed to a minor-league deal in the last few seasons. Prior to the 2020 season, the Twins picked up Caleb Thielbar — a lefty from Randolph. The 35-year old is now preparing for his third straight season in the Twins' bullpen. Last year, Thielbar appeared in 59 games and recorded an ERA of 3.23 with 77 strikeouts in 64 innings.