The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams both wrapped up their seasons Thursday in the Section 1AA championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
The boys were on the course first Thursday morning, running in one of five four-team pods. The Falcons finished in 11th place in the 16-team field, with junior Thomas Malecha leading the way in 43rd place overall.
Tanner Longshore finished in 52nd, Owen Beardsley in 56th, James Hoisington in 72nd and Alex Tuma in 96th to round out the team’s five scoring runners in the 116-runner field.
Lakeville South won the section with a total of 51 points, ahead of second-place Rochester Century (57) and third-place Owatonna (103). The Falcons (316), meanwhile, finished behind 10th-place Albert Lea (285) and just ahead of 12th-place Hastings (322), and ran in a group with Albert Lea and 14th-place Rochester John Marshall (367).
The girls races followed in the afternoon, and Faribault snagged sixth place in the 17-team field. Similar to its performance at the Big 9 Conference championships a week before, the Falcons used its depth to quickly gobble up finishing positions.
Faribault’s spread of 40 seconds from its first finisher to its fifth finisher was the smallest in the section field.
The first runner across Thursday was freshman Mariana Foxhoven in 27th place, followed by seventh grader Brynn Beardsley in 31st, junior Felicity Foxhoven in 39th, senior Ruby Gernandt in 42nd and senior Gabbie Yetzer in 28th.
That helped the Falcons limit their point total to 187 to finish in sixth. Farmington (30) edged Lakeville South (48) to win the section, ahead of third-place Rochester Century (111), fourth-place Owatonna (126) and fifth-place Northfield (131). The closest teams behind Faribault were Waseca (223), Rochester Mayo (233) and Lakeville North (283).
Moving forward, the boys team is set to graduate only Longshore from its regular varsity lineup, while the girls team will lose both Gernandt and Yetzer to graduation.