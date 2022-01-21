The Faribault girls basketball team is zooming in on the micro with a goal of gaining in the macro.
In Thursday's 49-29 loss against Northfield, that micro focus revealed plenty of small positives for Faribault, whether that was winning the rebounding battle, locking down defensively or winning stretches of the game.
Coach Danyelle Fisher has started to challenge the Falcons to win chunks of each game. The first two minutes, the next three after a timeout and the first four minutes of the second half. While Faribault was unable to turn those stretches into a victory, it was within eight points in the early part of the second half against a team it last lost to by 28 points.
"I don't know if that helps them or not, but they scored 77 points on us the first game and now it was 49," Fisher said. "Granted, they held us to 29 and I think we had 44 last time."
The difference between the two teams Thursday night was turnovers. Faribault turned the ball over 29 times compared to 15 giveaways for Northfield, while the Falcons managed only five points off those takeaways compared to 30 for the Raiders.
When Faribault was able to breakthrough Northfield's press defense, it found success in the second half.
After trailing 22-10 at halftime, the Falcons scored 19 second-half points. Fundamentally, Faribault was just better in the final 18 minutes.
"That's all we do," Fisher said. "Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals. We only worry about a couple things other teams are doing to scout, but all two hours are dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding. Just nailing fundamentals and just getting more comfortable with each other and getting more minutes at the varsity level."
Junior Isabel Herda led the Falcons with 13 points and nine rebounds while converting on 6 of 8 attempts from the field. Rylee Sietsema and Halle Rice both added four points, Hailey Reuvers scored three points, Jamie Adamek and Aaliyah Reyes provided two points, and Aubrey Filan finished with one point.
Sietsema also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.
Thursday's loss marked the halfway point of the 2021-22 season, with 13 games in the books and 13 more to go. It hasn't been easy at times for the Falcons in their first year under the direction of Fisher, who said she's starting to place a greater emphasis on focusing on small victories.
After an emotional practice Wednesday, Fisher said she delivered that message before Thursday's game.
"(Wednesday) wasn't great," Fisher remembers saying. "We get really tough on you guys during practice as coaches, but sometimes I need to take a step back and be more positive."
If all goes according to plan, applauding strong boxouts, timely defensive rotations and sharp cuts to the basket can turn into winning different chunks of each game. Eventually, those chunks can add up to a winning formula.
"I keep thinking about the longterm," Fisher said. "A huge plus is they're getting so many minutes right now. They're a really, really young team and we're going get frustrated. We're human and I'd be worried if they weren't getting a little frustrated, but we have to find a way to think about this just being one chapter of the book. There's a whole book left. It's a tough chapter, but it's only going to help us in the long run."