The fourth-seeded Faribault 17-and-under baseball team knocked off top-seeded Mankato West Wednesday 9-8 at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato to earn a spot in the league championship game.
Faribault pushed a run across in the top of the seventh inning and held on in the bottom half of the inning when JJ Malecha retired the side in order.
Malecha also scored the game-winning run after drawing a lead-off walk. After an error moved him to third Teddy Calmer delivered an RBI double to bring Malecha in. A second run got thrown out at the plate on the play.
Faribault trailed early but a four-run second inning got it back into the game and a pair of two-run rallies in the fifth and sixth helped it tie the game.
Mankato West grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first after two Faribault errors kept the inning alive.
Faribault got to work in the second inning and sent nine hitters to the plate. Malecha singled to start the inning and later scored on a single from Matthias Lenway, who finished 2-for-4. Brad Sartor drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-2 when Calmer scored. Zack Slinger, who singled in his at-bat, and Lenway scored on an error to give Faribault a 4-3 lead.
Mankato West tied it in the bottom of the second after a walk and a double and later took a 5-4 lead in the third inning.
Mankato West extended the lead to 6-4 in the fourth inning when an error allowed a run to score.
Faribault mounted a response in the fifth inning when Aiden Tobin led off with a double, moved to third on a Jackson Reineke single and scored on a passed ball. Reineke later scored on a double from Jordan Nawrocki to tie the game 6-6.
Mankato West came back for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain an 8-6 lead. But two quick runs in the bottom of the sixth for Faribault tied the game 8-8. Slinger collected his second hit of the game and later scored on an error. Sartor scored on a double by Reineke after he reached on a fielder’s choice.
Reineke finished 2-for-4 with a run and RBI while also getting the start on the mound. He tossed four innings where he allowed eight runs, four earned, on seven hits. He walked four and struck out one. Malecha threw three innings of one-hit ball where he walked two and struck out four.
Faribault will play second-seeded Rochester Lourdes Saturday in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Mankato East 13-3 in the other semifinal.