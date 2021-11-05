In retrospect, fourth-seeded Spring Grove was at a clear disadvantage in Thursday's Section 1A semifinals at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Yes, it was facing top-seeded Bethlehem Academy, but perhaps more importantly, it was also unexpectedly going up against a pair of trolls named Never Eat and Soggy Waffles.
The trolls — of the stuffed animal variety — have been with the Cardinals all season, but made their competitive debut on the sidelines Thursday night after being purchased at Walmart back in August as a gift for Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun and assistant coach Jill Strodtman.
“It’s kind of like our team mascot," senior Jennifer Robert said. "Every year we have a team party in August and then go to Walmart and look through the aisles for the funniest, goofiest toy we can give our coaches. This year it just happened to be these little trolls."
The names for both tie back into Bethlehem Academy's theme for this season: a compass. Based on the mnemonic device "Never eat soggy waffles" to help kids remember the direction on a compass, the trolls had their identities.
"The compass is kind of about we want to go in the right direction," Robert said. "Each direction all have a different meaning, so one of them is have trust in your teammates, work hard, shake off mistakes. Just little things like that, that all tie into us working together and getting to where we need to be with our goal for this year.”
After Thursday's 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Spring Grove, those trolls have helped the Cardinals navigate into the Section 1A final at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center against third-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo.
All throughout Thursday's win, Never Eat and Soggy Waffles played a role. After one of Lindsay Hanson's team-high 17 kills, they were thrust forward in the hand of a Cardinal player on the bench in celebration.
When Robert subbed in to record her two aces, the troll was handed off to the departing player to take care of.
“This year we’ve been kind of up and down, but this game was so nice because we were up the whole time," Robert said. "It’s really important for us to always be loud and screaming. Even if they make a mistake, just tell them they did great. I thought we did a great job of that tonight and we just need to keep it up for the finals on Saturday.”
Whether or not the trolls played a role in it, Bothun said the Cardinals unmistakably charged out of the gate Thursday with an energy level that allowed them to sweep the Lions without much drama.
“We worked a lot on coming out strong, being focused and being intentional with our play and keeping our energy up from the beginning," Bothun said. "We also worked a lot on repeatability and just going out and taking command of the floor right away.”
In addition to Hanson's 17 kills, Bethlehem Academy was also helped by 10 kills from Kate Trump, five from Jaden Lang and four from Ellie Cohen.
Reagan Kangas dished out 38 assists, while Mia Potter, Hanson and Cohen all joined with Robert in recording two aces. Cohen was also at the service line for a 13-0 run for Bethlehem Academy in the second set.
Defensively, Potter tallied 28 digs, with Trump picking up 22 digs and Cohen providing 19 digs. At the net, Lang, Hanson and Josie Rose all notched an ace block.
That all helped place Bethlehem Academy one win away from from its first appearance in the state tournament since 2009, when the Cardinals won their fourth state title.
Earlier this season, Bethlehem Academy topped Kenyon-Wanamingo in four sets in a match that ultimately was the difference in the Gopher Conference championship. And after their performance Thursday, Robert said it's fair to expect Never Eat and Soggy Waffles to make another appearance Saturday morning.
“We kind of just did that today, just for fun, but we’ll probably do that next time," Robert said. "It was super fun and it (helped us) give each other energy and lift each other up while we’re subbing.”