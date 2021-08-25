Last season, it didn’t take a football genius to decipher who the Bethlehem Academy football team was likely going to give the ball to.
Brady Strodtman was handed the ball more often than not last year, and while the strategy helped the Cardinals move the ball up and down the field, BA coach James Beckmann is excited to feature a more versatile offense this fall.
Strodtman is back for his senior season in 2021, and he’ll still operate as a dangerous piece of the Cardinal offense, but that attack dog will gain a few more heads this season.
“I’m hoping to spread the ball around,” Beckmann said. “Last year he was the main workhorse and then everybody keyed in on him. I think it’s going to be a little tougher for defenses this year to just look at him.”
That starts with senior Aiden Tobin, who is moving from wide receiver to fullback to provide another backfield threat.
“I think that’s going to help us quite a bit,” Beckmann said. “He’s really fast, and almost as fast as Brady, so that’s a good one-two punch in the backfield this year.”
Beckmann also pointed to sophomore Derrick Sando as an additional threat in the rushing game who can spell both of Strodtman and Tobin.
For receiving options, the Cardinals are also set to deploy 6-foot-6 junior Charlie King and 6-foot-2 senior Jax Bokman, who will both be catching passes from a first-year quarterback.
After entering summer camp with no clear No. 1 option under center, sophomore Elliot Viland quickly grabbed control of the job.
“He led the team in the 7-on-7 league they played in in June,” Beckmann said. “He’s a mobile quarterback, has pretty good speed, throws the ball well. So far, I like everything that I’ve seen out of him.”
He’ll be protected by senior Henry Schoolmeesters and senior Andrew Donahue, a pair of returning starters on the offensive line, plus senior Matt Nelson, who played regularly on the offensive line last season.
“Andy Donahue is the anchor out there, and I think this might be his third year starting on offense,” Beckmann said. “He’s very quick, very aggressive and he really brings a lot to what we’ve got.”
At various summer camps and a team camp at Minnesota State, Mankato, Beckmann liked the way his team looked.
In Mankato, especially, Bethlehem Academy scrimmaged against Randolph and its typical high-powered offensive attack and Beckmann left impressed with how the Cardinals fared in that early test.
“I was really happy that we contained them a little bit,” Beckmann said. “They still threw the ball around pretty good, but I think our run defense is going to be really, really solid like it was last year and I think our secondary is going to be much improved.”
Based on that performance, and how Bethlehem Academy has looked in the early parts of the preseason, Beckmann is setting his team’s goals around a lengthy season.
“We want to go deep in the playoffs,” Beckmann said. “I think everybody wants to do that, but I think we have a good shot of going maybe 5-3 or 6-2 just looking at who we’ve got in the sub-district and who we’re playing this year. Like every year, it’s going to depend on if we can stay healthy. In single-A, we just don’t have a lot of depth. We have 33 players and about half of those are freshmen and sophomores, so we really have to keep our upperclassmen starters healthy.”
ROSTER
Jax Bokman, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Andrew Donahue, senior, offensive line/linebacker
Matt Nelson, senior, offensive/defensive line
Henry Schoolmeesters, senior, offensive/defensive line
Justin Simones, senior, offensive line/defensive end
Brady Strodtman, senior, running back/linebacker
Aiden Tobin, senior, running back/linebacker
Noah Ardolf, junior, offensive line/linebacker
Jarrett Ayala, junior, wide receiver/defensive end
Joey Bauer, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Hunter Conrad, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Hunter Dillon, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Charlie King, junior, tight end/defensive end
Jordan Simones, junior, wide receiver/linebacker
Andrew Caron, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Michael Crone, sophomore, offensive line/defensive end
Kyle Ernste, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker
Hudson Dillon, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Matt Friesen, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Harrison Gibbs, sophomore, tight end/linebacker
Oliver Linnemann, sophomore, running back/defensive back
Mike Morse, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Willie Potter, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker
Derrick Sando, sophomore, running back/defensive back
Jackson Simon, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Matt Twaites, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Elliot Viland, sophomore, quarterback/defensive back
Barak Barner, freshman, offensive line/linebacker
Bo Bokman, freshman, running back/defensive back
Noah Casper, freshman, wide receiver/linebacker
William Parrish, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Peter Schoolmeesters, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Zander Smith, freshman, wide receiver/defensive back