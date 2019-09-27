The Faribault girls soccer team fell 8-0 Thursday at Owatonna.
With the loss, the Falcons dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
"It was a physical game, but we finished behind due to first half mishaps," said head coach Madeline Justin. "Girls were getting where they needed to be, but on defense couldn’t come out of tackles with the ball and we couldn’t quite finish our opportunities up top."
Justin said the second half fared better than the first, but credited Owatonna's defense for continuing to make life tough on that end of the field.
"We played a much better second half by going hard into tackles and combining up top for more attacking opportunities, but couldn’t get it far enough past their defense and keeper to put some away."
The Falcons will look to bounce back 1 p.m. Saturday at Worthington.